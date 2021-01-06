Volante Technologies Hires Strategic Sales, Partnership and Marketing Leaders to Accelerate Global Payments as a Service Expansion

NEW YORK and LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies , the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced an expansion of its go-to-market team with strategic senior hires across sales, partnerships, and marketing. This expansion follows Volante's recent raise of $35m in growth capital from a consortium of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners, including BNY Mellon, Citi, Poste Italiane, and Visa Inc.

Volante has seen strong adoption of its cloud-native payments solutions by institutions like Goldman Sachs , Banorte , and First American Trust over the course of 2020. To ensure this growth continues into 2021 and beyond, Volante is now bringing on board seasoned executives Jeff Otten and Randy Rodriguez to lead Global and North America sales respectively, Jim Chow to drive partnership and ecosystem relationships, and Rachel Hunt to spearhead growth marketing.

Jeff Otten, Global Head of Sales, joins Volante with decades of experience leading sales teams in payments, lending, corporate banking, and financial messaging. Jeff joins Volante from Finastra, where he held the role of Managing Director. He previously led teams across fast-growth cloud start-ups and financial services firms including Thomson Reuters/Refinitiv and Morgan Stanley.

Jeff Otten, Global Head of Sales, Volante Technologies, said, "It continues to be an incredibly exciting time in financial services. To compete effectively, every financial institution now needs to deliver innovative customer-centric products and experiences. Volante's cloud-first and API-ready solutions enable our clients to do this with accelerated time to market. I look forward to supporting Volante's continued growth as the dominant provider of cloud solutions for financial institutions of all sizes."

Randy Rodriguez joins Volante as Regional Sales Head, North America. Randy most recently led cloud go-to-market and revenue strategies for Bluewolf, an IBM company. He brings with him a unique blend of technology sales expertise, combined with twenty years in senior roles with banking brands like Ally Financial and US Mutual.

Jim Chow, VP Partnerships, will expand Volante's partner ecosystem to operate at a new level of scale and catalyze deeper industry collaboration. Jim spent the last decade growing Google's cloud business from the ground up through strategic partnerships. He previously worked at Oracle and Accenture.

Rachel Hunt, VP, Growth Marketing, will be responsible for Volante's global go-to-market growth through the development of compelling customer-centric value propositions. Rachel's background includes leading real-time payments marketing for ACI, heading IDC's EMEA financial services practice, and managing global marketing for Temenos.

Harp Grewal, COO, Volante Technologies said, "By bringing on Jeff, Randy, Jim and Rachel, we are investing in Volante's growth, securing our ability to continually disrupt and innovate with our cloud-native solutions, and reinforcing our focus on diversity. As a team, we will ensure that all our go-to-market activities are united by a common vision: to deliver amazingly simple, transformative, and innovative solutions that 'wow' our customers."

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com . Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech .

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.volantetech.com

