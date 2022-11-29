Volante Technologies Tackles Payments Modernization 2.0 at Inaugural Industry Conference

Experts from top U.S. banks, financial institutions, and payments partners gather to share latest strategies, insights and best practices

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volante Technologies, the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, today announced the agenda for Volante Evolve, its inaugural user conference, co-sponsored by Accenture, Deloitte and KPMG.

The event, scheduled on December 8, 2022 in New York, boasts an impressive speaker line-up including Volante executives and industry experts from Aite-Novarica Group, Banc of California, BNY Mellon, The Federal Reserve, Mambu, Microsoft, SouthState Bank, The Clearing House, and Wise Ltd. with the purpose of helping attendees navigate the many changes impacting the payments industry.

This year's keynote presenter will be renowned demographics expert Matt Havens. Matt will bring his trademark combination of humor and emotional intelligence to enrich the perspective of attendees on the differences and similarities between generations, and how these dynamics can help accelerate business growth.

"The U.S. payments landscape is rapidly evolving, from RTP® and FedNow℠, ISO 20022, cloud adoption, and everything in between. In addition, we're also seeing how generational demographics and digital-first approaches drive varied consumer and business expectations," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO, Volante Technologies. "The idea behind Volante Evolve is to share insights, lessons learned, and best practices to give financial institutions the freedom to evolve and innovate."

At the conference, speakers will set out Volante's vision for the future, explore the global economic trends that are impacting the industry, how to drive a better payments experience, and share the new playbook for payments modernization 2.0. Attendees can also expect to learn more about the future of faster payments in the metaverse, how to prepare for an instant ISO 20022 future, and run more sustainable and responsible banks. The day will conclude with Silicon Valley Bank describing how they approached payments modernization to keep up with the pace of change.

For the full agenda and to be part of the conversation you can view the details and register here.

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the leading global provider of cloud payments and financial messaging solutions to accelerate digital transformation. We serve as a trusted partner to over 100 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and corporate treasuries in 35 countries. Our solutions and services process millions of transactions and trillions in value every day, powering four of the top five corporate banks, 40 percent of all U.S. commercial bank deposits, and 70 percent of worldwide card traffic. As a result, our customers can stay ahead of emerging trends, become more competitive, deliver superior client experiences, and grow their businesses through rapid innovation. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow us at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.

SOURCE Volante Technologies, Inc.