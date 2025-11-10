Volcan de mi Tierra Named Best In Class Tequila at The 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Volcan Ushers in a New Era of "Craft Tequila" — Celebrating Heritage

and Commitment to True Craftsmanship

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcan de mi Tierra, the uncompromisingly crafted tequila brand born from a joint venture between LVMH and the Gallardo family, is proud to announce its recognition as Best in Class Tequila 2025 and Best in Class Blanco Tequila 2025 at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

Volcan de mi Tierra Named Best in Class Tequila at SFWSC

As the largest and most influential spirits competition in the world, SFWSC represents the highest standard of excellence in the industry. Being selected from over 1,000 entries and requiring unanimous approval from the competition's expert judging panel, these remarkable distinctions and unparalleled honors cement Volcan's place among the finest tequilas in existence.

Building on this historic achievement, Volcan Reposado was awarded Double Gold at SFWSC, reinforcing Volcan's position as a dominant player across its portfolio. This triple honor from one of the spirits world's most respected judging competitions underscores Volcan's steadfast commitment to excellence at all levels of production, its fidelity to Tequila's heritage, and its bold vision for innovation. Together, these accolades highlight Volcan's continued evolution as a global benchmark for the category and a defining force in the future of ultra-premium tequila.

"These awards showcase the consistency across our entire portfolio, and we're honored by the recognition," said CEO and Co-Founder Santiago Cortina Gallardo. "To receive not one, but three Best in Class wins, reaffirms our dedication to producing Tequila of uncompromising quality, honoring both the land that shapes us, and the traditions that define us."

Animated by the simple, inarguable premise that "Tequila should taste like Tequila," Volcan's production process integrates strict adherence to traditional practices. The award-winning tequilas are crafted at Single NOM 1523, one of only twenty single-estate distilleries in all of Mexico. Each expression is a testament to the art of blending, uniting distinct distillates from highland and lowland agaves to achieve depth, balance and character that reflect both tradition and innovation.

"In a judging field of thousands of entries from around the world, only the most exceptional spirits rise to the top," said Amanda Blue, COO of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. "We are delighted to recognize Volcán de mi Tierra for their unwavering commitment to heritage, innovation and quality — they exemplify what this competition is built to reward."

Introducing a New Look & Standard for Craft

Coinciding with these award wins, Volcán de mi Tierra debuts refreshed labels across its Blanco and Reposado expressions. Designed in bold black-and-white, the labels reflect the brand's commitment to elevated simplicity, consistency, and dedication to doing things the right way. The bottles still capture the elegant, luxurious trademark of the brand, while proudly introducing the term "Craft Tequila" to its packaging —a statement of leadership in a new subcategory.

Elevated yet understated, the refreshed design mirrors Volcán's philosophy: to honour Mexico's traditions while shaping tequila's modern identity.

About Volcan de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila and houses a unique manufacturing technique to uncompromisingly craft luxury tequila.

