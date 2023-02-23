Voler Strategic Advisors Achieved the Greatest Honors in Season 2 of the 2022 NYX Awards

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is proud to have won four NYX Awards in 2022 honoring their video production work for city communications, local government, and educational institutions. Recognizing and celebrating extraordinary conducts of creativity, the 2022 NYX Awards acknowledge different variations of marketing and production content that impacts the general audience across a wide facet of mediums.

Celebrating Four 2022 NYX Awards

"Voler Strategic Advisors is committed to positively impacting communities with marketing and communications services that educate and unite the public for a common good," says Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "Our creativity is inspired by the potential to engage and inform diverse audiences through high quality multi-media communications and strategy.

Encompassing worldwide excellence from marketing, communications and video production sectors, the awards program has been progressing towards honoring innovative individuals, teams, firms, and organizations for their astounding accomplishments in marketing materials (print or digital form), videos, advertising and public relations, broadcast television operations, and creative services since its initiation.

"In the 2022 NYX Awards, it is so thrilling to have received an uncountable number of entries with media branding messages that not only consists of innovative notions but overflowing with professionalism and exceptional marketing content as well!" said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate (IAA). "It is a proud and honorable moment for audiences globally and the entire industry to witness the emergence of the best strategic executions of the century."

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We provide solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that our clients serve. For more information: https://volersa.com/

About NYX Awards: The NYX Awards is a leading international awards program that recognizes, celebrates, and provides acknowledgment favoring all who possess extraordinary caliber across all facets of industries and mediums, specifically in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio. NYX simulates monumental achievements of boundless industries, viewed as a symbol of the highest standards for those who bear it. For more information: https://nyxawards.com/

