Voler Strategic Advisors Welcomes Alexandra Céspedes Kent as Communications & Marketing Director, Enhancing Leadership Team Amid Company Growth

New Director Brings Extensive Expertise in Cause Marketing and Storytelling Initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors (VSA), a premier California communications firm, is pleased to announce Alexandra Céspedes Kent as Communications & Marketing Director, a newly created leadership role.

"Alexandra brings an innovative lens to cause marketing as well as decades of experience as a trusted advisor to CEOs, boards, and civic leaders from her various past roles as chief fundraising and communications officer at leading Bay Area nonprofits. Her appointment signifies our commitment to enhancing client services and expanding our capacity, particularly in serving the public sector and nonprofit clients," Perla Rodríguez, CEO of Voler Strategic Advisors.

This strategic hire comes at a time of significant momentum for the company, with growing demand for the company's award-winning video content. Céspedes Kent will oversee the company's client-focused storytelling projects and marketing efforts, including social media campaigns, videos, written assets, and more.

Céspedes Kent directed The Purpose Prize, a $17 million storytelling initiative that redefined how Americans look at aging by giving $100,000 prizes annually to older social entrepreneurs. Called a type of "Genius Prize" for older adults by NPR and the Wall Street Journal, The Prize helped change the national conversation about aging.

Also, she led development and communications divisions at nonprofit organizations focused on youth and immigrants. She doubled the Good Samaritan Family Resource Center's budget and fundraised successfully for a $2.5M preschool construction project. During the pandemic, she launched social media campaigns that raised $400,000 in direct aid for immigrant families.

An alumna of Amherst College, Céspedes Kent says: "I am thrilled to join Voler's bilingual and bicultural team of communicators and strategists to help clients reach new heights."

Rodríguez says the addition will enable her to spend more time positioning the company for expansion while continuing to offer clients in-depth support.

About Voler Strategic Advisors:

Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service communications firm providing a spectrum of services including public relations, crisis management, and strategic solutions designed to empower organizations. Built on the fundamental belief that effective communication drives success, we are dedicated to delivering client-inspired strategies that foster positive outcomes for the diverse communities we serve.

For more information: https://volersa.com/

