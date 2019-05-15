Voler Strategic Advisors Chief Executive Officer, Perla A. Rodriguez, Named to the Board of Directors of San Jose Spotlight

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Voler Strategic Advisors Chief Executive Officer, Perla A. Rodriguez, was selected to serve on the Board of Directors of San Jose Spotlight, the city of San Jose's first nonprofit news organization.

"It is an honor to serve on San Jose Spotlight's Board of Directors," said Perla A. Rodriguez. "I am a firm believer in the power of a free press, and look forward to lending my expertise to ensure the 10th largest city in the nation has access to a publication that is focused specifically on its needs."

San Jose Spotlight is dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Their mission focuses on changing the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens, and strengthens democracy.

Having been recently selected as a recipient of the Silicon Valley Business Journal's Latino Leadership Awards, Rodriguez has over two decades of experience in public relations, including receiving an Emmy nomination.

As Chief Executive Officer for Voler Strategic Advisors, Rodriguez has grown the company into one of the most distinguished public relations firms in the Bay Area.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success-driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

With a diverse mix of PhDs, JDs, MPAs, and MBAs, Voler Strategic Advisors draws upon our training and extensive experience in communications, community engagement, government, leadership, management, politics, social media, health care, and diversity.

For more information: www.volersa.com

About San Jose Spotlight: San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

San José Spotlight is a project of the San José News Bureau, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization | Tax ID: 82-5355128. San José Spotlight is fiscally sponsored by the Institute for Nonprofit News | Tax ID: 27-2614911. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information: www.sanjosespotlight.com

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors

Related Links

http://volersa.com

