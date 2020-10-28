Voler Strategic Advisors Chief Executive Officer Selected to Serve on the Advisory Board of the Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors announced that Chief Executive Officer, Perla A. Rodriguez, has been selected to serve as a member of the Advisory Board of the Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good (the Center) at University of San Francisco (USF).

Founded by former California State Assembly Speaker, Leo T. McCarthy, the mission of the Center is to shape a more humane, equitable, and just world. The Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good educates leaders committed to lives of ethical public service by implementing academically rigorous programs, cultivating authentic community partnerships, and fostering transformational experiences.

"It is an honor to be selected to return to the University of San Francisco as a member of such a prestigious and community-minded organization," said Perla A. Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "Through my service, I look forward to being able to assist in preparing a new generation of leaders to serve their respective communities."

The Center is a national model for interdisciplinary education, research and action that promotes effective, principled civic engagement. Students and faculty who participate in Center programs contribute to the forging of sound public policies and programs. Goals for the Center include promoting the common good for all and contributing to the creation of just social and economic structures that respect and incorporate the needs of all, including the poor and disenfranchised.

The Center is dedicated to sponsoring academic programs, public events, service-learning opportunities, conferences and faculty and student research that encourage civic engagement and ethical public leadership. The Center embodies the mission of USF which is "to educate leaders who will fashion a more humane and just world".

In her career, Rodriguez has been recognized as one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's 100 Women of Influence, received Silicon Valley Business Journal's Latino Leadership award, won countless industry awards, and has over two decades of experience in public relations, including receiving an Emmy nomination. As Chief Executive Officer for Voler Strategic Advisors, Rodriguez has grown the company into one of the most distinguished public relations firms in the Bay Area.

Rodriguez holds a BA in International Relations from Stanford University and an MPA from the University of San Francisco.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

