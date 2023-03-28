Voler Strategic Advisors Launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Division

Firm building on its long-established reputation for assisting their clients build bridges with diverse communities

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors, a San Jose based public relations firm, announced the formation of a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Division.

"As a firm, we have an established record of supporting our clients by building lines of communication with diverse communities," said Perla A. Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "Through the establishment of a DEI division, we are formalizing into a division a set of values that has always been at the core of who we are as a firm."

An award-winning public relations firm, Voler Strategic Advisors is a woman and minority owned public relations firm with an established reputation, as the firm of choice for organizations seeking to establish relationships with diverse communities.

In 2019, the Silicon Valley Business Journal selected Voler's Chief Executive Officer, Perla A. Rodriguez, as an inaugural recipient of their Latino Business Leadership Award. That same year, the firm was accepted into the prestigious Stanford Latino Business Action Network scaling program.

Recently, the firm added former Univision alum, and nine-time Emmy Award winner, Beatriz Ferrari, to lead the firm's multi-cultural story-telling efforts.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results.

