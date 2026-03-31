VolitionRx Secures EUR 2.0 Million of Non-Dilutive Funding from Regional Government Agencies in Belgium

HENDERSON, Nev., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has secured an additional €2.0 million (approximately $2.3 million) in financing from Namur Invest ("NI") and Wallonie Entreprendre S.A. ("WE") in Belgium.

Volition will use the proceeds from the financing for ongoing development of its Nu.Q® product portfolio, including taking forward its regulatory transition program for Nu.Q® NETs (from IVDD to IVDR), the continued research and development of a Lateral Flow product, specifically to enable access to its Nu.Q® NETs product in Low Income Countries and more.

Mr. Nicolas Delahaye, Corporate Relations Manager, Namur Invest commented:

"We are delighted to continue our support of the innovative work conducted by the team at Belgian Volition.

"We hope that this funding can help Volition to expand their manufacturing capabilities and anchor their Research and Development efforts here in Wallonia"

Mr. Géry Lefebvre, Investment Manager, WE added:

"Supporting companies like Volition is core to our mission at Wallonie Entreprendre S.A.. Volition have developed a versatile technology platform and a strong Intellectual Property portfolio over the last fifteen years.

"Through this financing, we aim to support key value inflection points, including clinical validation and the expansion of commercialization efforts, while reinforcing the anchoring of these strategic activities in Wallonia."

Dr. Gaetan Michel, Chief Operating Officer of Volition, said:

"We are enormously grateful to NI and WE for this latest financing, and for the ongoing financial assistance we have received from agencies within Wallonia.

"This is a key part of our financing strategy to actively seek non-dilutive funding, as this provides additional cash at favorable terms to support the Company's continued development and anchorage in Wallonia. This latest funding takes the total non-dilutive funding from all sources to-date to over $25 million.

"We are delighted with the great progress we are making on so many fronts and look forward to achieving many milestones throughout this year."

About the Financing

Approximately $0.4 million of this non-dilutive funding was received in December 2025, approximately $1 million received in the first quarter 2026, with the additional approximate $0.9million to be received in tranches based on certain time and event milestones over the next 12 months.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to revenue opportunities and growth, the effectiveness and availability of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases, Volition's expectations regarding future publications, Volition's success in securing licensing and/or distribution agreements with third parties for its products, and Volition's expectations regarding the terms of such agreements. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited