VOLO Events Agency, an Experiential Marketing Firm, Ranked #1 by INC. Magazine

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLO Events Agency, a leading producer of live events and experiential marketing, has been named #1 fastest-growing privately held media company in America by Inc. Magazine. VOLO also ranked 72nd overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the nation's most successful and dynamic businesses.

"We are honored to be selected by Inc. Magazine," said Charles Marto, Founder, President, and CEO of VOLO Events Agency. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our multi-disciplinary team, who is passionate about creating and producing extraordinary live events and immersive experiences for our clients. We are committed to continuing to innovate, grow and provide meaningful ROI for our clients."

VOLO Events Agency is known for its daring strategies, creative excellence, and deep understanding of how to leverage media to create impactful and engaging event experiences focused on delivering tangible business results. The company has a portfolio spanning high-profile global events, product launches, corporate conferences, IRL gaming experiences, and celebrity entertainment.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2023 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism." Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at the Inc. website. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.

About VOLO Events Agency:

VOLO is a leading experiential marketing agency and global producer of live events.

VOLO partners with global Fortune 500 and large private companies to deliver decades of experience in the design, development and flawless execution of stunning experiential marketing events, celebrity music specials and immersive brand experiences that embrace all media formats and set industry standards. VOLO has produced corporate meetings and events, celebrity entertainment, network television specials, video, graphic animations, exhibits and expositions for diverse audiences on multiple continents. VOLO is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Las Vegas. To learn more and visit www.voloevents.com.

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Visit www.inc.com

