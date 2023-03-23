Volpara to showcase comprehensive product offerings at NCoBC 2023

Volpara software transforms breast center workflow and eases cancer risk assessment

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of cancer, is attending this year's National Consortium of Breast Centers (NCoBC) conference in Las Vegas to showcase its software advancements that are powering today's progressive breast centers.

AI tools and education for federal breast density inform efforts

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced a federal regulation requiring all women to be notified—with standard language—of their breast density in mammography results letters. NCoBC marks the industry's first conference since the announced regulation and Volpara will demonstrate its market leading software to assist providers in better serving women with dense breasts:

is the number one artificial intelligence software for automated, volumetric breast density assessment. Research has shown that radiologists who assess breast density visually assign density categories inconsistently. With the new federal language of dense vs. non-dense, distinguishing a patient's breast density between a BI-RADS category b and c accurately and consistently will be essential. Volpara Scorecard's objective TruDensity algorithm is proven to reduce reader variability. Volpara Thumbnail™ goes the extra mile to help patients understand their own breast density with image-enhanced results letters. The innovative letter section shows both images of a patient's own breast tissue, as well as sample images indicating the difference in breast density categories and its impact on their care options. These simple-to-understand explanations and visuals aim to increase patient engagement and are paired with access to an educational website offering a deeper dive into these topics.

Volpara also offers Professional Services to help customers educate referrers and patients and to maximize the value of dense breast screening programs.

Assess patient risk beyond breast cancer

Volpara Risk Pathways™ provides a smooth workflow for healthcare providers assessing hereditary and lifetime breast cancer risk. Volpara interfaces with major genetics labs—including Ambry, Myriad, Natera, and Invitae—to improve the test request process and results delivery. The Risk Pathways lab connections offer the freedom to select a preferred lab or work with multiple labs as needs and/or patient insurance coverage requirements change.

Risk Pathways also allows providers to look beyond breast cancer risk and identify the patient risk of colorectal, ovarian, endometrial, and pancreatic cancer. This enables greater partnership between the breast center and oncology departments, primary care providers, and OB/GYNs for true population health impact.

Survey patients from home

Healthcare providers nationwide are facing staffing and workload challenges. Centers using Volpara's mammography reporting system, Patient Hub™ now have a new pre-appointment patient survey to reduce patient stress and improve data collection. The survey pairs patient intake and cancer risk assessment questions in one survey to complete from the comfort of home. Patients can conveniently collect information in a relaxed setting without the time pressures of the waiting room. Instead of collecting patient data, front desk staff, patient navigators, and technologists can spend valuable appointment time better understanding the information provided.

"Today's breast centers are in a unique position to reimagine how they deliver truly personalized care," said Volpara CEO Teri Thomas. "Volpara's software suite challenges the status quo, giving you smart technology to better engage patients, optimize how you work, and save more lives."

Volpara's customer community goes digital

Volpara Hive™, the company's customer community, is expanding with a digital hub for networking with other users, sharing best practices, and providing product feedback. Volpara's CEO Teri Thomas will be welcoming new members to the online community at NCoBC. Watch this video to learn what customers can expect.

To learn more about any of these product advancements, visit Volpara at NCoBC at booth #306 or request a virtual demo.

References:

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,600 technologists, impacting nearly 17 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With an office in Seattle, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

