Volpi Foods' Director of Sales Jean Stevens wins IDDBA's Champion of Change Award

ST. LOUIS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpi Foods is pleased to announce that Jean Stevens, the company's director of sales and a certified salumiere, has been named the recipient of the Champion of Change in the Emerging Category award by the International Deli Dairy Bakery Association (IDDBA). This prestigious award acknowledges exceptional professionals in the food industry who exhibit remarkable leadership skills, accomplish significant achievements, mentor their peers, and contribute to the overall success of their respective companies, thereby serving as an inspiration to others.

With more than three decades of experience in the food industry, Jean has shown an unwavering dedication to the industry and has been instrumental in the growth and success of Volpi Foods. Her leadership skills, results-driven approach, and peer mentoring have made her an invaluable member of the team. She has helped secure accounts with top retailers such as Sprouts and Sam's Club, and her understanding of marketing, sales, and charcuterie has helped her department produce high-quality deliverables.

Jean's positive mindset and unwavering determination have made her an ideal recipient of this award. She relentlessly motivates herself and her team to gain knowledge, grow, and explore new possibilities. Her outstanding ability to provide excellent customer service guarantees that customers are content, and her style of leadership maintains the team's responsibility and keeps everyone in sync.

"Jean is a true champion of change," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. "She is always looking for ways to improve our operations and products, and her dedication to our company and the industry is second to none. We are thrilled that she has been recognized with this award."

For more information about Volpi Foods and the company's award-winning cured meats, visit VolpiFoods.com and for more information about the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association, please visit IDDBA.org.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit http://VolpiFoods.com/ and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

