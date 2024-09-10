Volta Insite (US) Inc. Achieves UL Listing for VI Modules AC002.03.001 and AC003.03.01

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Insite (US) Inc., a leader in electrical data collection, power quality monitoring, and predictive maintenance solutions, proudly announces that its VI Modules AC002.03.001 and AC003.03.01 have been officially listed by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), the globally recognized standard for consumer safety.

In collaboration with UL Solutions, Volta Insite successfully certified these new, high-quality modules. Following their UL listing, the VI Modules will be deployed across the United States and Canada with worldwide availability expected by 2025. This marks a significant milestone as the first Volta Insite products to receive UL listing, reinforcing the company's commitment to safety and reliability.

In today's rapidly evolving power-dense data centers and industrial landscape, unexpected equipment failures can result in costly downtime and lost productivity. Volta Insite's predictive maintenance solution is poised to revolutionize equipment management by enabling operators to anticipate and prevent breakdowns before they occur by pinpointing electrical and mechanical faults. InsiteAI leverages real-time monitoring, advanced analytics, and automated alerts to enhance operational efficiency and asset management. The VI Modules are a critical component providing granular data for InsiteAI to accurately diagnose issues before they become problematic.

"At Volta Insite, we strive to maintain strict standards of safety, quality, and reliability in our products," said Denis Kouroussis, CEO of Volta Insite. "Achieving UL listing for our VI Modules underscores our dedication to the highest safety standards and showcases our commitment to delivering superior products to our customers."

About Volta Insite

Volta Insite is at the forefront of predictive maintenance technology, transforming the way businesses manage their electrical assets. Their groundbreaking Electrical Signature Analysis solution combines real-time monitoring with advanced analytics to provide businesses with the tools they need to predict and prevent potential disruptions. This not only increases operational efficiency but also enhances asset management and maintenance strategies. For more information, please visit

www.voltainsite.com .

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions is a global leader in applied safety science, dedicated to transforming safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in over 100 countries. UL Solutions offers comprehensive testing, inspection, and certification services, along with software products and advisory services, supporting customers' product innovation and business growth. For more information, please visit

www.ul.com .

