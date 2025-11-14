Volta Labs and New England Biolabs Partner to Expand Automated NGS Library Preparation on the Callisto Platform

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, a leader in automation for genomics, and New England Biolabs® (NEB®), a world-renowned provider of life science reagents, today announced a co-development partnership to expand the portfolio of NEBNext® reagents available on the Callisto™ Sample Preparation Platform.

The collaboration combines Volta's fully automated NGS sample preparation system with NEB's trusted, high-performance NEBNext NGS sample preparation kits to deliver reproducible, walk- away automation.

"Our collaboration with NEB extends Callisto's mission to make advanced sequencing more accessible and reproducible," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO of Volta Labs. "By bringing NEB's gold-standard chemistries onto the platform, we're enabling labs to run trusted WGS workflows automatically — without sacrificing flexibility or performance."

Menu expansion: NEBNext® Ultra™ II FS Library Prep for Whole-Genome Sequencing

The two companies are developing NEBNext® chemistries on the Callisto platform, starting with NEBNext® Ultra™ II FS DNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina sequencing.

This fully automated workflow integrates NEB reagents into Callisto's digital fluidics platform, enabling researchers and clinical labs to perform high-yield, high-quality library preparation with minimal hands-on time and maximum consistency.

This expansion will further enhance Callisto's "Any Sequencer, Any Chemistry" approach — allowing labs to prepare high-quality WGS libraries across multiple platforms such as Illumina, Oxford Nanopore, PacBio, and Ultima Genomics using pre-validated NEB reagents.

"We're excited to see our reagents integrated into innovative automation platforms like Callisto," said Andrew Barry, Associate Director, Portfolio Management, NGS at NEB. "By combining NEB's proven enzymology with the power of Callisto, we can deliver robust, high-fidelity NGS workflows that meet the needs of today's genomics labs."

Simplified, Consistent, and Scalable Library Preparation

The Callisto platform automates DNA extraction, fragmentation, library preparation, and enrichment within a compact, benchtop system. The integration of NEB reagents provides:

Consistency: Highly uniform fragment sizes and cleaner libraries across every batch





Highly uniform fragment sizes and cleaner libraries across every batch Speed: Full setup in < 30 minutes, with 3 hours of walk-away runtime





Full setup in < 30 minutes, with 3 hours of walk-away runtime Flexibility: Pre-validated workflows compatible with multiple sequencing systems

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is transforming genomic sample preparation with next-generation automation, enabling labs to move from manual, variable workflows to scalable, reproducible, walk-away sample processing. Founded in 2018 and based in Boston, Volta's mission is to simplify genomics workflows across research and clinical environments—accelerating discovery and improving human health.

Learn more at www.voltalabs.com

About New England Biolabs

New England Biolabs, Inc. is a recognized world leader in the discovery, development, and About New England Biolabs. For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 10 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com .

For more information, visit www.neb.com.

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS , NEB® and NEBNEXT® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

Media Contacts

Volta Labs: [email protected]

Nicole Ellis Ovadia

Director of Strategic Marketing, Volta Labs

New England Biolabs: mailto:[email protected]

Deana D. Martin, Ph.D.

Director, Marketing Communications

New England Biolabs

240 County Road Ipswich, MA 01938

Tel: 978-380-7464

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Volta Labs Inc.