Volta Labs and Integrated DNA Technologies Partner to Advance Target Enrichment Workflows

BOSTON and CORALVILLE, Iowa, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs , a genomics applications company, and Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) , a leading provider of differentiated next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, announced a partnership to further the shared mission of making NGS solutions more accessible.

Volta Labs and IDT are working to create platform-agnostic solutions, with the goal of walk-away sample prep, starting with target enrichment workflows. With the recent availability of Volta's Callisto™ Sample Prep System, IDT is supporting the development of VoltaHyb™ applications. Initial study shows capture metrics and variant calling results were comparable or better for libraries processed using the Volta Labs benchtop instrument. Data will be presented at the 2024 AGBT General Meeting.

"While sequencing technologies have come a long way, the quality of sample prep still dictates the accuracy of the results," said Nick Downey, NGS Collaborations Lead at IDT. "We look forward to working closely with Volta to advance sample prep approaches and enable higher quality sequencing metrics which are especially important in target enrichment workflows like oncology applications."

Hybridization capture workflows are complex and comprise several steps that require meticulous handling to meet performance metrics. The Callisto™ Sample Prep System offers improved process control through precise droplet manipulation, continuous temperature control and agitation during paramagnetic bead incubations—innovative strategies for automating and optimizing hybridization capture protocols.

"IDT is focused on optimizing tools and solutions that enable a higher degree of NGS performance," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO at Volta Labs. "Our work in unlocking the utility of genomics is predicated on quality, efficient sample prep to ensure the sequencing process begins with high-quality inputs. Callisto will automate sample prep and optimize performance, while requiring no specialized skills or infrastructure to operate the device. This is the next generation of sample prep."

The Callisto™ Sample Prep System offers programmable, precise, and plastic-free liquid manipulation with pre-optimized applications to support short- and long-read sequencing workflows. The VoltaHyb™ App for IDT xGEN™ NGS Hybridization capture workflow will be available H2 2024.

Along with the partnership, Volta Labs will become a member of the IDT Collab Network . The program aims to unite researchers and industry partners under a single, impactful research network to foster learning, collaboration and future technology development.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to improve the performance, scalability, and consistency of sample preparation for genomic analyses. Volta Labs is transforming the way new biological protocols are developed, implemented, and executed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

About IDT

For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has been empowering genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, with the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.

Media Contact:

Kim Miller

Volta Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Volta Labs Inc.