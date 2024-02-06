Volta Labs and Integrated DNA Technologies Partner to Advance Target Enrichment Workflows

News provided by

Volta Labs Inc.

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

BOSTON and CORALVILLE, Iowa, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, and Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a leading provider of differentiated next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, announced a partnership to further the shared mission of making NGS solutions more accessible.

Volta Labs and IDT are working to create platform-agnostic solutions, with the goal of walk-away sample prep, starting with target enrichment workflows. With the recent availability of Volta's Callisto™ Sample Prep System, IDT is supporting the development of VoltaHyb™ applications. Initial study shows capture metrics and variant calling results were comparable or better for libraries processed using the Volta Labs benchtop instrument. Data will be presented at the 2024 AGBT General Meeting.

"While sequencing technologies have come a long way, the quality of sample prep still dictates the accuracy of the results," said Nick Downey, NGS Collaborations Lead at IDT. "We look forward to working closely with Volta to advance sample prep approaches and enable higher quality sequencing metrics which are especially important in target enrichment workflows like oncology applications."

Hybridization capture workflows are complex and comprise several steps that require meticulous handling to meet performance metrics. The Callisto™ Sample Prep System offers improved process control through precise droplet manipulation, continuous temperature control and agitation during paramagnetic bead incubations—innovative strategies for automating and optimizing hybridization capture protocols.

"IDT is focused on optimizing tools and solutions that enable a higher degree of NGS performance," said Udayan Umapathi, CEO at Volta Labs. "Our work in unlocking the utility of genomics is predicated on quality, efficient sample prep to ensure the sequencing process begins with high-quality inputs. Callisto will automate sample prep and optimize performance, while requiring no specialized skills or infrastructure to operate the device. This is the next generation of sample prep."

The Callisto™ Sample Prep System offers programmable, precise, and plastic-free liquid manipulation with pre-optimized applications to support short- and long-read sequencing workflows. The VoltaHyb™ App for IDT xGEN™ NGS Hybridization capture workflow will be available H2 2024.

Along with the partnership, Volta Labs will become a member of the IDT Collab Network. The program aims to unite researchers and industry partners under a single, impactful research network to foster learning, collaboration and future technology development.

About Volta Labs
Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to improve the performance, scalability, and consistency of sample preparation for genomic analyses. Volta Labs is transforming the way new biological protocols are developed, implemented, and executed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

About IDT
For more than 35 years, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) has been empowering genomics laboratories with an oligonucleotide manufacturing process unlike anyone else in the industry, with the most advanced synthesis, modification, purification, and quality control capabilities available. Since its founding in 1987, IDT has progressed from a leading oligo manufacturer to a genomics solutions provider supporting key application areas such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference.

Disclaimer: RUO — For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use.

Media Contact:

Kim Miller
Volta Labs
[email protected]

SOURCE Volta Labs Inc.

Also from this source

Volta Labs and Watchmaker Genomics Partner to Simplify and Optimize NGS Library Prep

Volta Labs and Watchmaker Genomics Partner to Simplify and Optimize NGS Library Prep

Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, and Watchmaker Genomics, a supplier of innovative products for molecular analysis, partner to leverage...
Volta Labs Launches Callisto to Revolutionize Genomics and Sample Prep

Volta Labs Launches Callisto to Revolutionize Genomics and Sample Prep

Volta Labs, a genomics applications company, announced today the introduction of the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, a benchtop instrument with many...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.