Volta Labs Announces First Customer Shipments and Expanding Preloaded App Menu

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs , a genomics applications company, announced today that the Callisto™ Sample Prep System has begun shipping to the first set of customers, with the first instrument going to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Invest in operational efficiency with the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, a push-button, walkaway sample prep platform designed for scalability and flexibility.

"As an early collaborator with Volta, we had the opportunity to observe the capabilities and speed of this technology firsthand," said Robert Sebra, PhD, Director of the Center for Advanced Genomics Technology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "We're excited to integrate the Callisto instrument into our lab, particularly given the improvements in efficiency and accelerated progress the technology has brought to our molecular pipeline, especially in supporting PacBio sequencing. We look forward to its potential continued impact on both production and basic research."

The Callisto™ Sample Prep System consists of a robust benchtop instrument and preloaded apps that support NGS workflows through push-button operation, requiring no programming or method development. Volta Apps are validated and optimized to meet existing sequencing requirements for optimal performance and accuracy, enabling labs to be up and running on day one.

"Volta is an applications company. Our customers are able to process samples right out of the box - you're not developing scripts, you're not writing code, you're not optimizing liquids. That's all history," said Udayan Umapathi, founder and CEO of Volta Labs.

The quickly expanding Volta Apps menu supports DNA extractions for all long- and short-read platforms, target enrichment for all short-read sequencers, as well as library prep with an app exclusively for PacBio SMRTbell technology and short-read PCR-free workflows. Through partnership with industry leaders like QIAGEN, Watchmaker, and IDT, development is underway to support additional DNA and RNA workflows which will be rolled out in the coming months.

Volta Labs is accepting orders for Callisto with special bundled pricing for customers who purchase multiple instruments - visit the website for full product information and to get in the queue.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. Volta Labs is transforming the way biological research and analyses are performed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

Media Contact:

Kim Miller

Volta Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Volta Labs Inc.