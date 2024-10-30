Volta Labs joins PacBio Compatible program to help PacBio customers scale sequencing through automated library prep

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Labs™, a genomics applications company, announced today that it has joined the PacBio Compatible program, further expanding the partnership between Volta Labs and PacBio.

Invest in operational efficiency with the Callisto™ Sample Prep System - true walk-away sample prep automation designed for scalability and flexibility.

Volta Labs is partnering with PacBio to offer walk-away automation for PacBio library prep, enabling labs to scale sample prep for sequencing. Through preloaded apps on the Callisto™ Sample Prep System, a push-button sample prep solution for all NGS sequencing needs, PacBio customers can prepare high-quality PacBio HiFi libraries with less than 30 minutes of hands-on time and 5.5 hours of walk-away time.

"We're thrilled to welcome Volta, and specifically the Callisto platform, into the PacBio compatible program. Thanks to Volta's Callisto automation system, PacBio customers can now benefit from a streamlined library prep process, significantly reducing hands-on and setup time which in turn allows labs to focus more on sequencing and discovery rather than manual prep. This simplification aligns with where we at PacBio have been focusing our library prep innovations and supports our mission to make high-quality sequencing accessible and scalable for all," said David Miller, VP of Global Marketing at PacBio.

The announcement comes shortly after a recent Genomeweb webinar where Greg Young, senior product manager at PacBio, joined Maya Fridrikh, PacBio sequencing manager at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to unveil new data showing the impact of Volta Labs library prep automation to scale PacBio sequencing. Callisto's walk-away operation supports flexible batch sizes from 4-24 reactions, with high yield at half-scale reactions. The VoltaPrep™ app for PacBio SMRTbell Libraries has proven to positively impact operational costs and efficiency, for organizations ranging from core labs to biotech companies.

"PacBio library prep can be challenging for many labs, especially those suffering from resource constraints. With Callisto, even inexperienced users can be trained in minutes to generate high-quality PacBio libraries with minimal inter-operator variability," said Udayan Umapathi, founder and CEO of Volta Labs. "We have been collaborating with the PacBio team for quite a while, and their recognition of Volta as a compatible partner is a big step forward for sample prep automation."

PacBio Compatible works with a wide range of organizations to ensure customers can find verified products that are complementary to their workflows for PacBio sequencing. Partners like Volta Labs collaborate closely with PacBio scientists to provide seamless integration and support for customers who are just starting out with PacBio or expanding their current capabilities.

About Volta Labs

Volta Labs is a genomics applications company that has developed a cutting-edge digital fluidics platform to maximize performance and scalability of sample preparation in genomics while providing unparalleled consistency. Volta Labs is transforming the way biological research and analyses are performed, allowing scientists to focus on what they do best -- pushing the boundaries of biology.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

