Voltage Energy Secures Industry's First Full-System 2kV EBOS Certification from UL Solutions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2025, UL Solutions awarded Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") a certification for its full-system electrical balance of system (EBOS) solution for 2kV photovoltaic (PV) cable applications covering the LYNX®, IBEX®, IBEX PLUS®, and ALEX® product series to UL 9703.

2kV full-system EBOS solution from Voltage Energy

Utility-scale solar projects are increasingly evaluating a shift from 1,500 VDC to 2kV system designs to increase energy yield, reduce CAPEX, and improve long-term reliability. This certification confirms that Voltage Energy's 2kV EBOS system successfully completed UL Solutions' verification testing for 2kV system requirements, making Voltage Energy one of the first EBOS solution providers to achieve system-level certification for a 2kV architecture.

"Receiving UL certification for our 2kV full-system EBOS solution reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that help the industry scale next-generation PV designs," said Angel Lopez, Director of Quality at Voltage Energy. "Moving to 2kV is not just a component upgrade. It requires coordinated progress across the value chain, with modules, inverters, and EBOS validated together, supported by aligned standards and cross-testing that reduce variability in field deployment."

"UL Solutions is striving to support our customers to explore new innovations and safeguard the launch into the market," UL Asian regional GM Evan Xiao emphasized. "Unified system validation and repeatable installation practices are essential to scaling the 2kV ecosystem. Voltage Energy's certification demonstrates continued investment in system integration and verification, and it provides the market with a clear reference point for evaluating reliable 2kV deployments."

Following the certification, Voltage Energy will continue to support EPCs and developers through design collaboration, technical onboarding, and training, helping teams adopt consistent engineering and installation approaches for 2kV projects.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions is a global applied safety science organization that provides testing, inspection, and certification services to help businesses enhance the safety, performance, and compliance of their products and systems while meeting evolving standards and market requirements to support safer, more reliable technologies and sustainable development.

About Voltage Energy Group

Founded in 2015, Voltage Energy Group ("Voltage Energy") is a leading global provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for utility-scale solar projects, with headquarters in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a European office in Frankfurt, Germany.

Voltage Energy has demonstrated consistent year-over-year growth and delivers innovative, value-engineered technologies that enhance installation efficiency, safety, and long-term system performance. Deeply committed to service excellence, the company supports smarter project execution through advanced visualization tools such as 3D renders, 360-degree walk-throughs, and virtual reality previews. Its flagship products, LYNX®, ALEX®, and IBEX®, can be tailored into flexible, customized solutions with the agility to meet each client's unique requirements, underscoring the company's enduring focus on customer-centric service and long-term success.

