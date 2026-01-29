Voltaire Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

Leading AI-powered claims correspondence platform for P&C insurers achieves rigorous security certification

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaire ( https://voltaire.claims ), the new leader in AI-powered claims correspondence for property and casualty insurance carriers, successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The audit validates Voltaire's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security, for its insurance carrier customers.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Voltaire - AI Claims Correspondence Automation and Compliance

"Insurance carriers trust Voltaire with their most sensitive claims data and policy information, so maintaining the highest security standards isn't optional—it's essential," said Yo Sub Kwon, CEO of Voltaire. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance validates that our platform meets the rigorous security, availability, and confidentiality requirements that enterprise insurers demand."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to Voltaire for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Voltaire, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification demonstrates Voltaire's continued commitment to compliance and ensures customers have the confidence that required safeguards are in place to protect their data.

About Voltaire

Voltaire is the leading AI-powered claims correspondence platform purpose-built for property and casualty insurance carriers. The platform generates accurate, compliant claim letters in as little as 30 seconds, automatically citing correct policy language and formatting it perfectly in the first draft. Voltaire reduces Errors and Omissions (E&O) exposure, eliminates manual policy lookups, and can deliver significant ROI. With no rip-and-replace required, carriers can layer Voltaire onto existing operations with or without integrations into their claims systems. For more information, visit https://voltaire.claims .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com .

Media Contact:

Yo Sub Kwon, CEO

Voltaire

332-334-6767

[email protected]

SOURCE Voltaire