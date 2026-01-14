Voltaire Wins Multiple Best in Biz Awards, Recognized as One of the Most Innovative AI Companies in the US

AI-powered claims correspondence platform earns top honors from independent panel of editors and reporters from leading North American publications

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voltaire, the new leader in AI-powered claims correspondence for property and casualty insurance carriers, has been named a winner in three categories in the 15th annual Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Voltaire earned Gold in the Most Innovative Company of the Year (Small) category, Silver in the Start-up of the Year category, and Bronze in the Company of the Year (AI) category. The three wins establish Voltaire as one of the most innovative AI companies in the United States, competing alongside Fortune 100 companies and global brands for the prestigious honors.

"We are deeply honored to receive these recognitions from such a distinguished panel of judges who cover business and technology," said Yo Sub Kwon, CEO of Voltaire. "These awards validate what our customers have been experiencing: that Voltaire delivers transformational results for insurance carriers struggling with the complexity and compliance demands of claims correspondence. When adjusters can generate accurate, policy-cited letters in 30 seconds instead of hours, it has tremendous impact."

Voltaire's AI platform has demonstrated significant impact across the insurance industry. The business case for Voltaire illustrates 200%+ ROI, with adjusters saving two or more hours daily on claims correspondence. One publicly-traded P&C carrier reported a 42% increase in adjuster job satisfaction and 85%+ adoption of the AI tool.

Most recently, Voltaire presented on stage with a publicly-traded insurance carrier at a major trade show.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2025, visit: www.bestinbizawards.com/2025-winners.

About Voltaire

Voltaire is the leading AI-powered claims correspondence platform purpose-built for property and casualty insurance carriers. The platform generates accurate, compliant claim letters in as little as 30 seconds, automatically citing correct policy language and formatting it perfectly in the first draft. Voltaire reduces Errors and Omissions (E&O) exposure, eliminates manual policy lookups, and can deliver significant ROI. With no rip-and-replace required, carriers can layer Voltaire onto existing operations with or without integrations into their claims systems. For more information, visit https://voltaire.claims/.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been one of the most prestigious business awards programs in North America and remains the only independent awards program judged solely by writers and editors from top-tier publications. Over the years, judges have represented outlets ranging from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal, and winners have included innovative startups, local companies, and global enterprises. Best in Biz Awards honors are presented in more than 100 categories including company, product, innovation, executive, and CSR. For more information, visit www.bestinbizawards.com.

