VoltServer Advances Brand to Reflect Growing Adoption of Digital Electricity®

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VoltServer, the pioneering leader in fault-managed power systems and creator of Digital Electricity®, is excited to announce its new brand tagline: Powering the Future with Digital Electricity. This shift marks a new standard in how the next generation of intelligent, connected infrastructure is powered, reinforcing VoltServer's position as the industry's defining fault-managed power solution.

Digital Electricity is the only proven, trademarked technology built and deployed at scale for complex and demanding projects that are calling for increasingly more power. By enabling thousands of kilowatts of power to be delivered safely, on-demand, and with radical efficiency, it transforms power distribution.

Unlike traditional AC or high-voltage DC power, Digital Electricity's inherently safe operation stops hazardous currents within milliseconds and drastically reduces risk for installers and occupants. Rapid deployment through existing pathways means less disruption and lower costs, while fundamentally changing how infrastructure is energized and connected.

"Adoption of Digital Electricity is growing, demand is increasing, and project activity is accelerating," says Steve Eaves, CEO at VoltServer. "Organizations like the FMP Alliance are helping fault-managed power systems, such as Digital Electricity, gain even more traction. There are more than 1,000 installations of Digital Electricity already in place, serving offices, schools, hotels, and other critical networks. This stands as clear proof of VoltServer's unmatched track record in the world of fault-managed power. We truly are powering the future with Digital Electricity."

To learn more about Digital Electricity, visit voltserver.com.

About VoltServer

VoltServer® transforms power distribution through patented Digital Electricity® technology that is smarter, safer, and more reliable. As the recognized leader in fault-managed power, we enable infrastructure across telecom, transportation, enterprise, and industrial markets to meet the demands of tomorrow—today. Our integrated, end-to-end systems deliver thousands of kilowatts of power safely and more efficiently for rapid deployment and lower CAPEX/OPEX costs. From cutting-edge venues to critical infrastructures, Digital Electricity sets the standard for alternative power innovation, resiliency, and reach. Learn more at voltserver.com.

Media Contact:

Amber Fortney

[email protected]

SOURCE VoltServer®