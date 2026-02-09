Volunteer as a Judge: Globee® Awards for Excellence Invites Professionals and Business Owners Worldwide

Apply to share your expertise and help recognize outstanding business and workplace achievements worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Excellence, part of the Globee Awards' premier portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs, invite working professionals and business owners from all over the world to apply to participate as volunteer judges.

Learn more and apply: https://globeeawards.com/excellence/

The judging process relies on the expertise of experienced professionals who evaluate real-world business and workplace achievements across industries. Judges review and score entries through a transparent, structured, and data-driven evaluation process, helping ensure recognition is based solely on merit.

Participation as a Globee® Awards judge offers professionals the opportunity to contribute their expertise, engage with a global community of peers, and support the recognition of meaningful achievements across organizations of all sizes, including private companies, public sector departments, and government agencies.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, relying on independent working professionals and business owners to evaluate achievements across individuals, teams, products and services, companies, and brands.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #BusinessAwards #VolunteerJudges #ProfessionalRecognition #MeritBasedAwards #GlobalProfessionals #ExcellenceAwards

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

https://globeeawards.com

SOURCE Globee Awards