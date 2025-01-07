Urinary Tract Infections Are Common. VOLURINE® Is a Safe Supplement That Naturally Addresses the Issue.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 8 million visits to the doctor due to UTIs each year. Despite this high frequency of occurrences, his common health condition is not just easy to address with medicine. Certain natural supplements, like SYNEVIT®'s VOLURINE®, can reduce the likelihood of them forming in the first place.

Urinary tract infections are both common and painful. Although men and children can also develop a UTI, they are overwhelmingly found in women, who have a 40% chance of developing a UTI in their lifetime. These infections can be painful and uncomfortable. Once developed, the common doctor-recommended solution is to use antibiotics. While effective, antibiotics are a reactionary solution. For those prone to developing UTIs, taking preventative measures can be a way to avoid developing an infection in the first place.

"Prevention is the best medicine," said SYNEVIT® founder George Cvetkovski. "VOLURINE® is designed to be a safe, effective solution that gives the body what it needs to defend itself from forming an infection."

As with all SYNEVIT® supplements, the VOLURINE® formula is sourced from natural active ingredients, such as a naturally occurring D-Mannose sugar and cranberry extract. These are two ingredients that are known for supporting urinary tract health. D-Mannose, for instance, has shown signs of efficacy rivaling that of antibiotics. Cranberries have also been shown to fight bacterial adhesion to the walls of the bladder.

While effective in theory, these ingredients must be present in adequate concentrations to be effective. Cvetkovski emphasizes that this doesn't mean they need to be taken in excessive quantities. Just the right amounts. For this, his team of medical professionals turn to recommended daily allowance (RDA) quantities to provide maximum impact without being excessive.

"Our formulas have the highest RDA level," he explained. "We follow the rules without going above them, like so many other reckless supplement brands, because it's not good for the people to overrun their system with excessive supplements. They just need enough to help their bodies do what they need to do."

In the case of a UTI, that is to prevent a bacterial infection from occurring. VOLURINE® helps SYNEVIT® customers protect and strengthen their urinary tracts so that they can minimize the possibility of having to face a painful and inconvenient infection of that nature in the future.

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

