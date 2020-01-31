Volvo Buses Receives Order for 60 High-capacity Electric Buses From Malmö

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Buses has signed yet another large order for electrified buses. Nobina has placed an order for 60 high-capacity electric buses which will enter service in Malmö next year.

"It is immensely gratifying to receive yet another significant order for electric buses. In a short space of time, we have taken orders for 220 electric buses from two of Sweden's largest cities. This shows that electric buses are already a viable solution for cities that want public transport with long-term sustainability - buses that make concrete improvements to the environment. What is more, electromobility creates entirely new opportunities for urban planning and improves flexibility for cities that want to bring public transport closer to where people actually live and work," says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

The electric high-capacity buses ordered by Nobina in Malmö are of the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated model, which was launched in autumn 2019. They can carry up to 150 passengers and are 80 per cent more energy-efficient than corresponding diesel models. Their batteries can be quick-charged via OppChargeTM stations located on the bus route, or they can be charged when the buses are parked in the depot.

"We apply a system perspective and a holistic approach, with the focus on high reliability, efficiency and service level for passengers and bus operators alike. We have a clear-cut ambition to continue leading the development of electrified solutions for cities that want quiet and emission-free public transport," says Håkan Agnevall.

"We are seeing a rapid change of public transport where the electric buses and technology are meeting the needs of society and passengers for efficient, comfortable and sustainable public transport. Volvo's electric articulated buses and high battery capacity meet our needs and high demands for modern and sustainable bus traffic in Malmö," says Henrik Dagnäs, MD at Nobina Sweden.

Delivery of the 60 electric buses will start in January 2021 and all the buses will be delivered by April the same year. They will operate on route 5 and 7 in Malmö. The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is prepared to be able to run in restricted areas with particularly tough standards for noise, exhaust emissions and speed, for instance in zero-emission zones and indoor bus stops.

Facts, Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated

Length: 18 or 18.7 m.

Passenger capacity: Up to 150 passengers.

Driveline: Dual electric motors with two-speed transmission. Max. power output 2x200 kW, max. torque 31 kNm at the driven axle.

Batteries: Lithium-ion batteries with up to 396 kWh energy storage capacity.

Charging system: OppCharge, Combo2/CCS.

