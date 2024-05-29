Volvo CE unveils ambitious new product line up at Volvo Days 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Volvo Days 2024, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) demonstrates its ambition to lead in sustainability and productivity by presenting pioneering launches and a fresh solutions-based approach - enabling sustainable change for customers in both regulated and less regulated markets.

Volvo CE is:

Launching a modernized range of excavators, equipped with advanced technology for outstanding performance

Extending Volvo CE's wide range of electric machines, including its first electric wheeled excavator, displayed alongside its broadest range of charging solutions yet

Introducing new smart applications in a solution-based approach for reduced complexity and increased business potential

Taking place in Eskilstuna, Sweden, Volvo Days is the first major showcase since the company announced the site as its new corporate headquarters in August last year. Here at this flagship event, customers get the inside look at Volvo CE's very latest launches and innovations across both electric and conventional solutions, as well as its range of digital tools – and meet the people making it happen.

Melker Jernberg, Head of Volvo CE, says: "In this time of rapid change, the global community needs the construction industry to step up and meet societal challenges with safer, smarter and more sustainable solutions. That is why we at Volvo CE are taking a leading role in driving this transformation, investing and partnering across the entire value chain to push boundaries in the right direction. At Volvo Days, we display our most ambitious response yet to those challenges, working together with customers to move our industry forward."

One of the most significant changes in this year's Volvo Days is a shift away from silo-ed products and services towards total solutions – tailored to customer needs, no matter where they are on their decarbonization journey, so that they can take on new challenges and opportunities with the support they need. Another new focus is on construction segments, allowing customers to see how Volvo solutions can be holistically packaged to deliver the highest possible performance across their specific applications, from Building and Utilities to Quarries and Aggregates.

New generation of world-class products

In line with Volvo CE's multi-pronged technology approach to meet varied customer needs, the company is unveiling a new generation of innovative excavators, the Volvo EC500, EC400 and EC230. The range, which also includes the EC370, EC210 and ECR145, has been equipped with intelligent technology in a new electro-hydraulic system and improved human machine interface (HMI), and designed for increased fuel efficiency, productivity, safety, and total cost of ownership.

Also among the displays at Volvo Days is an exclusive sneak peek at the all-new A40 coming later in the year, building on Volvo CE's rich legacy as an industry pioneer of articulated haulers, and the launch of the R60 and R70 rigid haulers, signaling an expansion of hauling options for customers.

Just like other conventional Volvo CE machines, the new additions to the portfolio can be powered by renewable HVO100 (hydrogenated vegetable oil), which significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel.

Joakim Arndorw, Head of Sales Region International, said: "These new ranges, alongside our electric solutions, prove that Volvo CE is well-equipped to respond to the different needs of our customers in both regulated and less regulated markets, leveraging our strength to implement meaningful innovation across all our offerings as we move closer towards our ambition for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040."

Continuing to break new ground with sustainably powered solutions

On top of a modernization of its conventional offerings, Volvo CE is again delivering on its pledge to lead the industry transition towards fossil-fuel free construction with several exciting electric introductions in the mid-size segment.

Alongside already launched electric solutions such as the 23-ton EC230 Electric excavator and cable-connected EW240 Electric MH, the company presents an array of new battery electric equipment. These include the EWR150 Electric, the first of Volvo's electric wheeled excavators, and the L90 Electric and L120 Electric wheel loaders, scheduled for stepwise introductions from the end of 2024 in limited volumes across selected markets.

They are supported by its broadest range of charging solutions yet with the launch of the PU40 mobile power unit, for compact equipment, available across select markets and a welcome addition to the already available PU500 mobile power unit. Also demonstrating Volvo CE's dedication to securing a reliable electric ecosystem is the new My Equipment digital app, to help customers manage the charging process more efficiently.

Carl Slotte, Head of Sales Region Europe, said: "Volvo Days demonstrates how far we have come on our electromobility journey, from our first commercial launch in 2019 through to the broad line-up of electric machines and charging solutions we present today, amplified by our range of smart digital tools. The steps we are taking into the electrification of medium and heavy segment machines paves the way for more customers to decarbonize their operations and seize new business opportunities as societies worldwide transition to a low-carbon future."

Collaborations to drive customer success

The event also highlights the strength of the Volvo Group, with a number of collaborations all of which have been designed to accelerate innovation and aid the industry transformation. For example, Volvo Financial Services is there to showcase how it is customizing financial offerings to meet the specific needs of its customers, while Volvo Trucks joins to demonstrate its impressive electric portfolio.

