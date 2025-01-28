Volvo Construction Equipment unveils brand new lineup of its world leading range of Articulated Haulers

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The market leader and inventor of the articulated hauler, Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) today unveiled its biggest and boldest articulated hauler launch to date. Delivering superior innovation, the new range is designed to meet the modern-day need for connected solutions, productivity performance, and emission reduction, with the human at the center.

Volvo CE's update represents a complete overhaul of its existing, globally recognized, best-in-class articulated hauler lineup, now ranging in size from A25-A60.

An entirely new model, the A50, has been introduced, increasing customer opportunities in the demanding hauler segment.

The range delivers key innovations, such as a new electronic system, upgraded cab for superior operator comfort and safety, and an in-house developed transmission designed to adapt to future drivetrains.

With over 35% of its total range renewed over the last 12 months, this marks the latest step in Volvo CE´s largest product portfolio renewal in decades.

A new range from A25-A60

Volvo CE, the pioneer behind the world's first articulated hauler 'Gravel Charlie' in 1966, proudly announces the launch of a new lineup of world-class articulated haulers which is set for stepwise introductions on markets globally during 2025.

The updated models mark a significant technological leap forward thanks to key innovations such as a new electronic system and an in-house developed transmission, delivering fuel efficiency improvements of up to 15% depending on model and industrial application. Furthermore, the machines' new state-of-the-art design has been constructed in such a way as to adapt over time to fit future drivetrains.

A new member of the family, the A50

A highlight of this launch is the all-new A50 model, which expands customer opportunities in the demanding hauler segment. This addition, available in selected markets, underscores Volvo CE's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers by enhancing operational capabilities and offering more choices.

The result is cutting-edge, safe, and productive machines that have been purpose-built to lower total cost of ownership and respond to the challenges of today and tomorrow across the toughest of worksites, especially when combined with Volvo CE's pioneering digital solutions, such as the Haul Assist with onboard weighing.

Melker Jernberg, President of Volvo CE said: "For nearly 60 years we have been leading the way with our range of articulated haulers and now with today´s launch of a new range of outstanding products, including one completely new model, we prove that there are no limits to our capacity for innovation."

"Our customers know to expect a first-class operation when they get into one of our haulers, but that experience has just got even better with a host of cutting-edge features designed with our customers in mind."

A circular approach

Developed to be among the most fuel-efficient hauling solutions on the market, the new models have also been built with a focus on sustainability. This includes the introduction of low carbon emission steel – made from recycled materials and produced using fossil free electricity and biogas – in serial production of haulers manufactured at the Braås site. Given steel is a major component in Volvo CE products – and traditionally generates significant carbon emissions – material circularity is another example of Volvo CE taking action across its operations to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

A step towards the future

This launch is part of Volvo CE's most extensive product portfolio overhaul in decades, with over 35% of its range renewed in the past 12 months. It marks a pivotal step in the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the construction equipment industry.

Like in 1966, the new generation haulers once again set the industry benchmark for innovation and best-in-class operation.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Åsa Alström

Head of Strategic Communications

Volvo Construction Equipment

[email protected]

Link to high-resolution images

For more information, please visit www.volvoce.com

For frequent updates, follow us on

LinkedIn: @Volvo Construction Equipment

Facebook: @VolvoCEGlobal

Instagram: @VolvoCE

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a global leader in construction solutions, delivering premium products and services that combine power and performance with a more sustainable way of working. We are a company driven by people and together we have a purpose: To build the world we want to live in. Founded in 1832 and with a distribution network across every major market, our many dedicated experts around the world are fulfilling our shared purpose through a focus on sustainability, electromobility and services. As well as our expanding range of electric machines and charging solutions, Volvo CE provides industry-leading haulers, loaders, excavators and much more, all built to suit the demands of our customers' varied construction and infrastructure needs. Volvo CE benefits from being connected to the Volvo Group, which also offers trucks, buses, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Through its holistic perspective, Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. For further company information and to explore our values further please visit www.volvoce.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-construction-equipment-unveils-brand-new-lineup-of-its-world-leading-range-of-articulated-haul,c4096764

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4096764/3229995.pdf Press Release - Volvo Construction Equipment unveils brand new lineup of its world leading range of Articulated Haulers https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/volvoce-pr-250128,c3371889 Volvo CE PR 250128

SOURCE AB Volvo