Volvo Trucks in North America Demonstrate Electric Heavy Duty Trucks

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At an exclusive event at the TEC Equipment dealership in Fontana, California, Volvo Trucks offered a first look at its North American Class 8 battery-electric project trucks. In Europe, Volvo Trucks recently started sales of electric trucks for urban transports and demonstrated electric concept trucks for construction operations and regional distribution. By utilizing existing electromobility technology within the Volvo Group, Volvo Trucks in North America has been able to integrate those technologies into the existing North American VNR model.

The pilot demonstration was part of the Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project, a collaboration between 15 public and private partners to demonstrate the viability of all-electric freight hauling in high-density traffic and urban areas.

"The Volvo LIGHTS project demonstrates that for the entire endeavor to come together, it takes more than just the truck. It's the delivery of the complete eco-system for zero-emission, heavy-duty transport, and taking responsibility for that ecosystem," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "You can only achieve this by having a common goal, fully integrated collaboration amongst all stakeholders, and agreeing to be pioneers together."

The Volvo VNR Electric project trucks will be put into real-world commercial operations with two of California's leading freight companies, Dependable Supply Chain Services and NFI. In North America, the Volvo VNR Electric will become the ideal truck model for short- and regional-haul applications like heavy urban distribution, and other applications where electric trucks will first have the greatest impact.

Volvo Trucks in North America will begin the first phase of serial production and commercial offering of the Volvo VNR Electric in late 2020.

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks image and film gallery at http://images.volvotrucks.com

For further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 31 323 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/press

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs 104.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-trucks-in-north-america-demonstrate-electric-heavy-duty-trucks,c3033470

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE AB Volvo