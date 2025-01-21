Vonage Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Network APIs, Reinforcing its Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance for its Vonage Network APIs . Vonage is one of the first network API providers to earn this certification, further highlighting its commitment to data security, operational transparency and customer trust.

SOC 2 Type II compliance is a rigorous security standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess a company's internal controls and systems for data security, processing integrity, privacy, confidentiality, and availability. It provides independent validation that Vonage has implemented the necessary controls to safeguard sensitive information, detect anomalies across its ecosystem, and restore functionality quickly in the unlikely event of an incident. Beyond securing network APIs, these measures play a vital role in protecting customers from broader threats like fraud and identity theft. By safeguarding sensitive data, Vonage helps prevent malicious actors from impersonating individuals or gaining unauthorized access to personal and financial details, ensuring confidence and security across both digital and real-world environments.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a reflection of Vonage's robust security infrastructure and adherence to the highest industry standards," said Andy Ulrich, Chief Information Security Officer at Vonage. "This certification demonstrates that by partnering with Vonage, organizations are engaging with a trusted leader that prioritizes security, privacy and customer success. By combining innovation, flexibility, and security, Vonage Network APIs enable developers to build secure applications faster while providing businesses with peace of mind around data protection and fraud prevention."

With the global average cost of a data breach reaching $4.88 million in 2024 , businesses need assurance that their sensitive information is protected. SOC 2 Type II compliance is quickly emerging as a gold standard for cloud service providers. The certification evaluates not only the design of an organization's security controls but also their operational effectiveness over time, verified through an independent audit.

"The shift from transactional, one-way communications to rich, engaging CX, coupled with the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, requires organizations to enable stronger security mechanisms," said Raul Castanon, Sr. Research Analyst, Business Communications and Customer Experience at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "In our Voice of the Enterprise (VotE): Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study 2024, many organizations reported an increase in fraudulent activity over the past year, including payment fraud (44%) and new account fraud (34%). With cyber threats continually evolving, traditional authentication methods no longer meet the requirements for enabling secure digital experiences. SMS two-factor authentication, which has been around for more than 20 years, is widely used by banks and other businesses. However, it is vulnerable to attacks such as SIM swapping and interception.

"Mobile network operators are now looking to deliver open network API-based services to address these vulnerabilities using advanced authentication methods. These include network authentication, a service enabled by mobile network operators that conveys network signals such as silent authentication, SIM swap, roaming, device status and account status indicators to assess the risk of letting a user access a digital account. Furthermore, network authentication can help organizations strike the right balance between security and a smooth user experience. According to our VotE: Customer Experience & Commerce, Merchant Study cited above, achieving this balance remains a major challenge for many businesses. More than half (59%) of respondent organizations say their approach to fraud prevention makes it challenging to provide a smooth CX1."

For Vonage Network API customers, SOC 2 Type II compliance means:

Improved data security : All necessary controls are in place to protect against unauthorized data access.

: All necessary controls are in place to protect against unauthorized data access. Anomaly detection : Continuous monitoring across the ecosystem quickly identifies any security incidents.

: Continuous monitoring across the ecosystem quickly identifies any security incidents. Rapid recovery: Systems and operations can be swiftly restored in the event of an incident.

Vonage Network APIs – built on CAMARA standards, an open-source initiative within the Linux Foundation – are transforming innovation for developers, enterprises and operators. By empowering developers around the world with direct and easy access to advanced network capabilities, these APIs are driving the creation of creative new services and applications that redefine customer engagement, such as:

Fraud Prevention and Security: Vonage Network APIs offer robust tools to safeguard users and businesses against fraudulent activities. By leveraging advanced capabilities, these APIs can enable secure and seamless user authentication, along with real-time fraud detection to minimize risk and protect sensitive information.

Vonage Network APIs offer robust tools to safeguard users and businesses against fraudulent activities. By leveraging advanced capabilities, these APIs can enable secure and seamless user authentication, along with real-time detection to minimize risk and protect sensitive information. Enhanced Customer Engagement: With Vonage Network APIs, developers can design innovative services that redefine how businesses interact with their customers. From optimizing communication channels to creating personalized experiences, these functionalities pave the way for more meaningful and impactful customer interactions.

With Vonage Network APIs, developers can design innovative services that redefine how businesses interact with their customers. From optimizing communication channels to creating personalized experiences, these functionalities pave the way for more meaningful and impactful customer interactions. Efficient Workflow Automation: Vonage Network APIs can help businesses to automate critical processes, saving time and improving accuracy. These capabilities streamline operations, making systems more responsive and reliable while reducing manual effort.

Vonage Network APIs can help businesses to automate critical processes, saving time and improving accuracy. These capabilities streamline operations, making systems more responsive and reliable while reducing manual effort. Scalable Application Development: Developers can be empowered to build applications that meet evolving customer demands. By granting access to advanced network functionalities, they support growth and adaptability, ensuring scalability without compromising performance or quality.

Developers can be empowered to build applications that meet evolving customer demands. By granting access to advanced network functionalities, they support growth and adaptability, ensuring scalability without compromising performance or quality. Real-Time Insights and Analytics: Vonage Network APIs also enable comprehensive data monitoring to generate actionable insights. Businesses can track performance metrics, customer behaviors, and network usage in real time, driving smarter decision-making and better outcomes.

These capabilities ensure that developers, enterprises, and operators have the tools they need to innovate securely and effectively. Vonage Network APIs not only bolster security but also enhance engagement, efficiency, and growth in today's dynamic business landscape.

Peter Arbitter, Senior Vice President of MagentaBusiness API (MACE) at Deutsche Telekom , said, "Vonage's achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance is a significant milestone and an important step towards addressing the stringent requirements of industries such as banking and financial services. At Deutsche Telekom, we value partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to data security and operational excellence, enabling us to collaborate with confidence. Vonage's adherence to this gold standard of compliance enhances not only the security framework its network APIs deliver but also ensures that businesses, especially in highly regulated sectors, can innovate with trust. Together, we are empowering organizations to create impactful and secure digital experiences for their customers."

Vonage invests in benchmarking its security and privacy measures and maintains a wide range of compliance certifications across its product lines that are independently tested and audited by third parties, including ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, HITECH, HITRUST, and CSA STAR. Vonage also adheres to global privacy standards through General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

To find out more about Vonage Network APIs, visit www.vonage.com/network-apis .

