Vonage Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2025

Recognition of Vonage as a technology industry employer of choice reflects high employee engagement and the company's commitment to delivering a world-class employee experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech 2025 by Newsweek. The award recognizes Vonage's excellence in employee engagement, workplace satisfaction, and corporate culture.

A dynamic organization with an entrepreneurial and innovative culture at its core, Vonage is unlocking the full potential of mobile networks to lead the next era of enterprise digital transformation. The company's global workforce is anchored in this shared purpose, and supported by robust employee recognition programs and a comprehensive range of benefits designed to foster engagement, support wellbeing, and enable career growth. This recognition underscores Vonage's investment in its people as it drives innovation across mobile networks.

"At Vonage, we believe that a world-class employee experience is a competitive advantage because when our employees thrive, so do our customers," said Niklas Heuveldop, Ericsson SVP and Vonage CEO. "Our success is built on our talented team, our outstanding leaders, and the entrepreneurial spirit woven into the fabric of our organization. Being recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Tech by Newsweek is a vote of confidence we are committed to continuing to earn from our employees."

The selection process included a comprehensive assessment by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, combining publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, and confidential employee surveys. More than 120 key performance indicators were evaluated, including corporate culture, work-life balance, and career development.

"Within the software and technology sphere, these companies go above and beyond when it comes to employee engagement. And with higher employee engagement comes a range of benefits. That's why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where employee engagement comes naturally," stated Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief at Newsweek.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vonage