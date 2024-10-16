Vonage Appoints Veteran Tech Executive Anthony Bartolo as Chief Operating Officer

Cloud communications leader with 30 years of experience driving operational excellence and scaling global businesses

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced it has appointed Anthony Bartolo as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Bartolo will report to Niklas Heuveldop, Vonage Chief Executive Officer and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform for Ericsson.

In this role, Bartolo will lead the corporate strategy and technology function, with a focus on driving operational excellence to increase Vonage's market share and advance the Company's leadership position in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and Network APIs.

"I am excited to welcome Anthony to Vonage. He is a recognized global leader in technology and transformation, with demonstrated results in driving strategy execution through operational excellence in fast-moving businesses," said Heuveldop. "Anthony has the perfect combination of technology and operational expertise to help Vonage drive our execution strategy, advance our capabilities across our core cloud communications business, and ensure our customers have the solutions needed to accelerate their digital and business transformation efforts."

"Vonage is at a pivotal point in its evolution, and I look forward to working with the team to help realize the company's ambition of advancing the way enterprises operate, communicate and engage within their organizations and with their customers," said Bartolo. "Vonage has an opportunity to lead the industry in creating a new category of enterprise applications built using advanced network capabilities exposed as APIs. I'm honored to lead Vonage's execution strategy to accelerate its growth today while innovating for the future."

Bartolo comes to Vonage with more than 30 years of experience scaling global businesses, driving new commercial strategies and motivating cross-functional teams to achieve exceptional growth. He joins Vonage from Bandwidth, where he was chief operating officer.

Prior to Bandwidth, Bartolo was Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Avaya, where he led the transition to a Software as a Service-based business model, resulting in significant new customer wins and an 11-fold increase in annual recurring revenue.

Before that, Bartolo held several executive roles at Tata Communications, including President of Mobility and Chief Product Officer. His accomplishments included designing and implementing a more competitive product strategy, spearheading the company's expansion into new market segments, securing new strategic partnerships and expanding the company's global footprint.

Bartolo is active in the global tech community and has served on numerous boards in organizations around the world during his career. A native Australian, he has a bachelor's degree in engineering with honors from RMIT University in Melbourne, and has undertaken the Corporate Governance Program at UCLA Anderson School of Management and Harvard Business School Management Training.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on X (formerly known as Twitter), please visit twitter.com/vonage . To follow on LinkedIn, visit linkedin.com/company/Vonage/ . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

