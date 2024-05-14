Vonage Expands Salesforce Service Cloud Voice Offering with Einstein Integration

One of the first contact center providers to offer full integration with AI-powered Einstein Conversation Insights to drive customer engagement

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has expanded its Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice solution to include integration with Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights. These AI-powered insights and analytics will empower brands to enhance the agent and customer experience with intelligent, global calling capabilities - all within Salesforce Service Cloud Voice.

With Einstein Conversation Insights, Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice sales and service customers have the ability to see conversational data, such as voice transcripts and caller sentiment, surfaced in real time. Calls are then recorded and analyzed for mentions of specific keywords, phrases, and points of interest, enabling agents and supervisors to review the call transcript, or uncover coachable areas that need attention or follow up.

"We continue to invest in our relationship with Salesforce and commitment to the expansion of our Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice customer offering," said Savinay Berry, EVP Product & Engineering for Vonage. "As one of the first Contact Center as-a-Service providers to offer this integration to Service Cloud Voice users, we are meeting a real and growing demand for advanced speech analytics. With these AI-based insights, our customers can make improvements and adjustments in how they connect and interact with customers with actionable data that will ultimately drive better customer experiences and higher engagement."

With Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice, customers will now be able to access Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights to play recordings of conversations to gain visibility into mentions of competitors, products, custom keywords, and pricing discussions. Sales and service leaders can then extract conversation trends and visualize insights related to these voice and video calls to take next steps to obtain and retain valuable customer relationships. With Vonage's high quality, real-time transcription driving Salesforce conversation intelligence rules, businesses can improve customer experience by triggering next best actions and supervisor alerts, and through post call quality management and coaching.

"This new integration for the Vonage Contact Center solution, which leverages deeper analytics in Salesforce, highlights a key and growing trend in the contact center technology market," said Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting. "Given the rapid pace of innovation for AI and analytics, technology partnerships are a highly effective method to quickly bring new and advanced capabilities to market, giving clients increased flexibility in the solutions they use to deliver an enhanced customer and employee experience."

Vonage Premier for Service Cloud Voice with Salesforce Einstein Conversation Insights is currently GA and available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Salesforce, Einstein, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

