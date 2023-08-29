Vonage Named 2023 Hot Vendor in Communication Automation Platforms by Aragon Research

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" in Hot Vendors in Communication Automation Platforms, 2023 by Aragon Research, Inc.  

As the number of channels that customers use has increased and can easily change based on situational context, so has their expectation for AI-powered, personalized, high quality communication. With these expectations, the Hot Vendors in Communication Automation Platforms report has "identified the communications automation platform market to describe emerging solutions that go beyond addressing basic customer communications needs," and identified Vonage as one of the four companies making an impact within this market.

"Enterprises understand the need to continually meet the communications demands of their customers, so they need a platform that can not only build and launch applications, but can do so quickly and without the need for extensive coding skills," said Jim Lundy, Founder & CEO of Aragon Research. "Vonage offers low-code / no-code workflow within its AI Acceleration Suite, intending to provide businesses with an enhanced process automation that allows a seamless approach to launching their communication channels."

"We are excited to be named as a Hot Vendor in Communication Automation Platforms, 2023 highlighting the low-code / no-code workflow of our AI Acceleration Suite" said Savinay Berry, EVP Product and Engineering for Vonage. "The rise in demand for AI capabilities embedded across communications solutions has put building blocks like APIs in even higher demand. By leveraging APIs and low-code/no-code tools to embed AI functionality into every touchpoint of the customer journey, we are arming businesses and developers alike with the tools to quickly spin up solutions that enhance the way the world connects with trusted brands."

Added Berry, "We believe our inclusion in this report by Aragon Research highlights our continued efforts to provide an innovative and streamlined process, giving businesses the path they need to connect with their customers directly."

Download the full Aragon report here.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

*Aragon Research "Hot Vendors in Communication Automation Platforms, 2023" by Adam Pease, Jim Lundy, June 29, 2023.
© 2018 Aragon Research, Inc. and/or its Affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

