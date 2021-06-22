Vonage Named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2021

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that the Company has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration.1 This is the third year in a row Vonage has been named a Leader in the report.

Focused on Vonage Business Communications (VBC), the Company's agile unified communications offering provides enterprises with the flexibility, broad range of integrations, and programmability needed to meet the ever-shifting needs of both employees and customers in today's remote world. The Globe report outlines the strength of the single, integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), which powers customer and partner global engagement solutions using APIs, unified communications and contact center innovations.

"Customer demand for an integrated UC&C platform is growing as the need for integrated voice, video, and messaging is vital to allow people to work together and also to collaborate with customers," stated Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst, Aragon Research. "Vonage is well-positioned in the UC&C landscape to deliver an intelligent experience that gives businesses the ability to build an integrated solution."

"We are thrilled to be positioned as a Leader in the unified communications and collaboration space by Aragon analysts," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "The nature of communications has fundamentally changed, and VBC offers businesses a global, unified solution that powers collaboration and teamwork while integrating seamlessly with existing workflows, channels, programmable tools and contact centers. With a focus on truly omnichannel integrated communications, powered by the VCP, Vonage is driving solutions that enable new ways of communicating and creating personalized customer experiences."

The Aragon Research Globe report notes Vonage's full comprehensive platform, and the Company's growing international presence. Vonage's key strengths include the Vonage App Center , with its pre-built integrations with applications such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Slack; seamless CRM integrations with Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow and Zendesk; and the Vonage Meetings team collaboration solution. Layering the power and capabilities of Vonage APIs - voice, video, social, messaging, chat - over this robust platform sets Vonage apart from the rest.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

