Vonage Named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS 2021 Vendor Assessment

HOMDEL, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that the Company has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46746221, May 2021).

Focused on Vonage's Communications APIs - Voice , Video , Messaging , Authentication - which are powered by the single, integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), the report notes the Company's ability to offer expertise across a broad range of verticals, including regionally specific regulatory and compliance knowledge. The report also highlights the power of the VCP strategy and its comprehensive platform with a modern microservices-based architecture that allows customers to leverage a broad range of communications solutions.

"With the strength of the Vonage Communications Platform, Vonage is well positioned to provide businesses undergoing digital transformation with intelligent, reliable and scalable regional or global customer engagement solutions," said Courtney Munroe, Vice President, Worldwide Telecommunications Research for IDC. "This is the second time Vonage has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS, which is a testament to its Communications API platform and offering, as well as its ability to innovate the ways in which its customers can leverage APIs to change the way they do business."

"We are excited to be named a Leader once again. There has been a secular change in the way businesses operate, driving a communications revolution across all industries and modes of communications," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "Our Vonage Communications Platform enables businesses - across any industry - to address the changing needs of customers today and to meet the needs of the future."



The IDC MarketScape report notes that Vonage punches well above its size in the CPaaS market and that its API Platform is the center of the single, integrated VCP that brings together applications such as its unified communications and contact center offering that facilitate a seamless experience for its end users. By executing on the Company's VCP strategy, the report also predicts that Vonage "can emerge as the broadest CPaaS platform on the market."

About Vonage

Vonage , (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

