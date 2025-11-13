Vonage Recognized by Metrigy MetriStar for Standout Contact Center and CPaaS Solutions

Dual awards highlight Vonage's commitment to excellence in customer success and breakthrough innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), announced today that it has been recognized twice by Metrigy with a MetriStar Top Provider Award for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and the Top Customer Sentiment Award for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). These awards, based on customer sentiment ratings and measurable enterprise value, showcase how Vonage is helping businesses succeed and achieve success with technology.

"Vonage has set itself apart with solutions that receive above-average customer ratings for all measured categories in CCaaS and CPaaS. In fact, it earned the highest overall score for CCaaS and second highest for CPaaS," said Robin Gareiss, CEO & Principal Analyst at Metrigy. "Additionally, Vonage delivers significant business impact for CCaaS, as our customer research shows. By excelling in measurable outcomes, like a first contact resolution rate of over 68% in CCaaS, Vonage has proven its ability to empower businesses to thrive in a highly competitive market."

Vonage Contact Center (VCC) stood out for streamlining customer interactions, earning an above-average customer satisfaction score. Seventy-six of the Vonage success group said their executive leadership now views the contact center as a value center, not just a cost center, emphasizing the strategic and operational benefits of Vonage solutions. Metrigy highlights that Vonage delivers intuitive tools and advanced capabilities, such as AI-driven agent assist, omni-channel integration, and rich analytics to enhance both customer and employee experiences.

"Customer experience is the heartbeat of any contact center," said Reggie Scales, President and Head of Applications. "We are thrilled to see Vonage Contact Center recognized for enabling businesses to deliver measurable outcomes such as first contact resolution. This award underscores our dedication to providing tools including AI-powered agent assist and seamless omni-channel integration that increase both customer satisfaction and agent productivity."

Vonage's CPaaS platform was recognized for providing developers and businesses with the tools to integrate voice, messaging, and video capabilities, together with advanced features like fraud protection, powered by Vonage Network APIs, and Rich Communication Services (RCS). Vonage CPaaS customers saw faster delivery of customer notifications, demonstrating the platform's ability to enhance operational ability and customer satisfaction.

"At Vonage, we are dedicated to enabling our customers' success through transformational communication technologies," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of API. "This recognition from Metrigy for our CPaaS platform validates that the solutions we offer are both cutting-edge and deeply attuned to the needs of our customers. We are grateful for this acknowledgement and remain steadfast in partnering with enterprises to enhance business outcomes through innovation."

The MetriStar Awards are based on independent research and customer feedback. They recognize technology providers that deliver great customer experiences with improved business outcomes. Vonage distinguished itself across multiple areas, demonstrating strong above-average performance in areas including customer satisfaction, service reliability, and seamless platform integration.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

