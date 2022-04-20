Vonage Recognized on Newsweek List of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022

"Trust is a foundational Vonage value that engages, guides and inspires our global team to do their best work." Tweet this

"Trust is a foundational Vonage value that engages, guides and inspires our global team to do their best work with integrity, reliability and fairness," said Rory Read, CEO of Vonage. "By seeking to consistently build trust and confidence in every interaction with our colleagues, customers and partners, we can develop deeper and lasting relationships one conversation, one action, and one follow-through at a time."

The ranking survey included questions about companies that respondents knew well and whether they believed those companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly and would be good long-term investments. According to Newsweek, across all industries, "the companies that inspired the most trust tended to be long established" and household names.

Since its founding, Vonage has transformed itself from its roots as a pioneer in the residential VoIP space into a global leader in Business Cloud Communications. With its ability to be agile and navigate the changing technology landscape for over 20 years, while continuing to provide businesses with the technology needed to build better connections, communications and engagement, Vonage has built strong brand awareness and created a foundation of trust with all of its stakeholders - customers, investors and team members.

