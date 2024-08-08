Vori Health Increases Access to Orthopedic Specialty Care via Collaboration with Trustmark Small Business Benefits

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health—a nationwide virtual-first specialty medical practice and industry leader in the treatment of muscle and joint pain—is increasing access to comprehensive, non-operative musculoskeletal (MSK) care via a collaboration with Star Marketing and Administration, Inc. ("Trustmark Small Business Benefits"), a leading employee benefits provider. Now included as a part of Trustmark SBB's expansive contracted benefits network, Vori Health offers physician-led orthopedic specialty care to thousands of members and their families experiencing back and joint pain.

"Musculoskeletal conditions can significantly affect an individual's well-being," said Tim Cremin, Vice President of Trustmark Small Business Benefits. "Our collaboration is designed to ensure more individuals receive the medical attention they need at a reasonable cost. By connecting people with Vori Health's skilled specialists, we hope to support their medical needs and help them pursue their goals and aspirations."

Through this collaboration, members experiencing back and joint pain can access Vori Health's full suite of non-operative services from the comfort and convenience of home. Vori's holistic team of specialty board-certified physicians, physical therapists, registered dietitians, and health coaches support members through each step of the care journey—from medical diagnosis and clinical care to healthy lifestyle coaching for long-term results.

"We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Trustmark SBB," says Ryan Schoenecker, CCO of Vori Health. "This relationship will provide access to virtual specialty MSK care for thousands of valued members and their families, streamlining non-operative care in what has traditionally been a fragmented experience for patients across the U.S."

About Vori Health

Vori Health is a nationwide specialty medical practice delivering an innovative solution for back and joint care. With holistic physician-led care teams and a hybrid network of virtual and in-person services, Vori Health provides the most convenient way for patients to get appropriate care without bouncing around the healthcare system. This model reduces unnecessary surgeries, speeds recoveries, and lowers costs with up to a 4:1 ROI. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com.

About Trustmark

Trustmark, through its operating divisions and subsidiaries, offers specialized expertise in voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration for smaller employers, and in-person and virtual corporate and community fitness solutions. Trustmark's commitment to building long-term, trusted relationships helps people, businesses, and communities thrive. Trustmark: benefits beyond benefits. Visit us at https://trustmarkbenefits.com/

