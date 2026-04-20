Vortex Companies Acquires Mainlining America LLC to Expand Service Capabilities within the Potable Water Space

Acquisition expands Vortex Water's national footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end watermain rehabilitation and replacement solutions.

HOUSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, today announced the acquisition of Mainlining America LLC (Mainlining), a recognized provider of water-main rehabilitation and replacement services. The acquisition strengthens Vortex Water's ability to deliver complete turnkey solutions for potable water projects across the United States while significantly expanding its operational capacity on the East Coast.

Vortex Companies acquires Mainlining America, LLC.

Mainlining brings more than 70 years of proven construction experience in the pipe rehabilitation and trenchless industry, making it a strong strategic fit for the Vortex Water platform. The addition expands Vortex Water's service capabilities operationally and supports geographic expansion in the U.S. market and beyond.

"This acquisition is a major step forward in our strategy to build the most comprehensive and capable trenchless water platform in the industry," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Mainlining America has a long-standing reputation for execution, technical expertise, and customer commitment in the watermain renewal space. By bringing their team and capabilities into Vortex Water, we are expanding our reach, enhancing our ability to self-perform projects, and providing customers with a true single-source partner for critical water rehabilitation."

Mainlining will operate under Vortex Water as part of the company's U.S. operations. "We are extremely excited to bring Mainlining onboard", added Ryan Graham COO of Vortex Companies. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated project solutions in-house—from design and site preparation to excavation, lining, testing, and restoration." For the customer that translates to a quicker understanding of the project needs, faster completion, and greater quality control.

With crew capabilities and offices throughout the East Coast, Mainlining adds significant field expertise and geographic reach to Vortex Water's growing platform.

"Mainlining America, from its founding, was designed to address the critical challenges of aging water infrastructure, and building a company dedicated to that mission has been deeply rewarding," said Emil Solimine, former Owner and CEO of Mainlining America LLC. "Becoming part of Vortex Water marks an important milestone that builds on that vision by broadening the availability of reliable and innovative water main rehabilitation solutions throughout the country."

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, delivering advanced technologies and turnkey services for the rehabilitation, replacement, and protection of critical infrastructure assets. Operating across 47, locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in manhole and pipe rehabilitation, polymeric coatings, CIPP liners, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer partnership, Vortex serves municipal, industrial, and commercial markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com

About Mainlining America LLC

Mainlining America LLC is a leading provider of water-main rehabilitation and replacement services, specializing in large-diameter pipe lining, cement mortar lining, pipe bursting, and open-cut replacement of water mains. With more than 70 years of experience in the pipe rehabilitation and trenchless industry, the company has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship, technical expertise, and reliable project delivery. Headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina, with an additional office in Buffalo, New York, Mainlining America serves customers across the East Coast and throughout the United States.

SOURCE Vortex Companies