Vortex Companies Iconic Logo Granted Trademark Protection

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies recently announced that its Vortex logo has achieved trademark registration in the US, UK and Monaco. According to Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex, other jurisdictions are pending. "We've worked hard to build this company, our products and brands," he said. "We understand the importance of protecting them, as well."

Since its founding in 2016, the Vortex Companies has quickly built a reputation for providing excellent service and developing high performing products for infrastructure rehabilitation. "As we expand our corporate brand and products globally, it is vital we take the proper measures to protect their integrity and stave off imitators," said Quin Breland, General Counsel and VP of Acquisitions at Vortex. "We are working diligently to have all of our brands registered, and ultimately protected, around the globe."

In addition to the Vortex orange logo, the company has protected its flagship brand, Quadex®, along with the brand names of many of its core products, including: the Quadex Lining System®, GeoKrete®, Structure Guard®, Flex Guard®, I&I Guard®, Quad Plug®, QM-1s Restore®, Hyperform®, Aluminaliner®, sprayMASTER®, shopTRENCHLESS.com®, with others pending. "I believe our brands are highly regarded in the marketplace. They are, in effect, 'trust marks' our customers look for and have come to rely on," added Kit Jones, VP of Brand and Marketing Communications at Vortex.

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

The Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

233871@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vortex Companies