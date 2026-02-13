Vortex Companies introduces the SAVA Series of UV curing technology.

Product line features the all-new Lumeniq compact unit and the full-size 12 kW curing system

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), a global leader in trenchless infrastructure rehabilitation solutions, today announced the introduction of the SAVA Series, UV Curing equipment line.

Designed to deliver optimum UV curing performance in both full-size and compact frames, the SAVA Series offers CIPP Lining contractors a range of solutions to address UV curing needs based on the application, environment, and project location

The flagship 12 kW system delivers proven UV curing performance and built for traditional jobsite conditions. The all-new Lumeniq (pronounced Lumen + IQ) was designed on a compact frame and delivers mainline curing power, utilizing smart UV lighting technology and is backed by Vortex IQ and expertise. This smaller, more portable, system allows contractors to perform UV curing in areas with limited access, where larger units cannot efficiently operate.

"Over the past several years, we have made a substantial investment in UV curing technology. Bringing manufacturing in-house allows us to elevate quality control, performance standards, and service responsiveness," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "It was the right time to take this next step to not only ensure we are addressing contractors' needs for multiple UV curing options, but to also deliver the most dependable and advanced equipment to the market."

The Lumeniq was developed under the leadership of Alexander Spies, head of UV Technologies at Vortex Companies, formerly of Germany-based ETECAS UV Technology. Drawing on decades of hands-on design and manufacturing experience, Spies helped shape the Lumeniq platform to address longstanding contractor challenges.

"Lumeniq represents the culmination of years of engineering experience and industry insight," said Spies. "Contractors have needed a compact, intelligent UV solution capable of reaching restricted access areas without compromising performance. We are proud to introduce this technology to directly address those needs and provide customers with a smarter, more versatile curing system."

With its intelligent controls, smart light technology, practical design, the SAVA Series of UV curing systems expands Vortex's ability to serve municipal, industrial, and specialty rehabilitation markets with precision-engineered solutions.

You can check out the complete SAVA Series at Vortex's booth 2905, at the 2026 WWETT conference, February 16-19. Alex and the entire Vortex Technologies team will be on hand to answer your questions.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 45 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

