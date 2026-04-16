Vortex Fortifying its Services Division, Promote BJ Kerstiens and Brent Keller

Promotions reinforce organizational alignment and operational support across Vortex Services Divisions as the company advances its strategic growth through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

HOUSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, today announced the promotions of two long-time Vortex employees, positioning the company for continued growth into the future. BJ Kerstiens has been elevated to EVP, Services and Brent Keller steps up to SVP, Services – Western U.S.

Vortex Companies promote Kerstiens and Keller.

"BJ's impact on our services business has been significant—not only in the results he's delivered, but also in the teams he's built, and the leaders he's developed," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Brent's greatest strength is his proven ability to streamline operations and improve the bottom line. Together, they bring the right balance of discipline, vision, and leadership to support our continued integration, acquisition, and expansion across the West."

As EVP, BJ will report to Ryan Graham, COO, and lead efforts to optimize and align Vortex Services' regional initiatives and operations, as well as the integration of future service businesses. As SVP, Keller will report to Kerstiens and lead a team of Regional Vice Presidents to advance regional strategies that support the company's long-term growth. He will also play a key role in strengthening operational consistency and driving business development initiatives. "BJ and Brent understand our business at every level and have consistently demonstrated the ability to drive performance while building strong, accountable teams," said Graham. "These promotions are critical to our continued growth, and I'm looking forward to seeing what that can do to strengthen our operations and scale for the future."

"We have a strong foundation in place, and I look forward to building on that momentum, supporting our leaders, and driving continued growth and operational excellence," said Kerstiens.

"I'm excited to step into this role, where I can use my prior operational and management experience to help accelerate our growth in the West, while also supporting improved performance across our other regions," added Keller.

Stay tuned for further leadership and organizational announcements as Vortex continues to advance its strategic growth initiatives.

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 47 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies