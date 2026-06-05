Vortex Promotes Matthew Peterson to Executive Vice President of Products & Technologies

Peterson to lead integrated Products and Technologies teams, driving global innovation and product development

HOUSTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Companies (Vortex), a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, today announced the promotion of long-time leader Matthew Peterson from Senior Vice President, Coatings and Rehab Materials, to Executive Vice President, Products and Technologies.

Vortex Companies Promotes Matt Peterson to Executive Vice President of Products & Technologies.

In this new role, Peterson will oversee the strategic direction and growth of Vortex's full product portfolio, including UV Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) systems, sewer robotics, mortars, polymerics, grouting solutions, and specialty materials. He will lead initiatives focused on research and development, product standardization, and performance optimization across the organization. Peterson will also work closely with the Vortex leadership team to advance the company's innovation strategy and strengthen alignment between product development, field performance, and customer needs.

"Matt has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the technical, operational, and real-world application of our materials, equipment, and technologies," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Just as importantly, he understands our culture, our values, and what it takes to drive innovation while delivering results for our customers. Matt has earned the trust of our teams across the organization, I can't think of a person to lead this next chapter of growth in the Products and Technologies division."

Peterson brings more than 25 years of experience in the coatings and materials industry, having held numerous leadership roles within Vortex's specialty coatings and rehabilitation materials businesses. He also co-founded Stag Technologies, a polymerics formulation, manufacturing, and installation company that Vortex acquired in 2018.

"At Vortex, we believe some of our strongest leaders are developed from within, and Matt is a great example of that philosophy in action," said Ryan Graham, COO of Vortex Companies. "Since coming on board, he has continually taken on more responsibility, demonstrated exceptional leadership, and delivered meaningful results. His track record speaks for itself—product quality, innovation, and revenue growth have all advanced under his leadership. We're excited to see the impact he'll make in this expanded role."

In addition to product development, Peterson will work closely with operations, quality control, and commercial teams to ensure that both new and existing technologies are effectively deployed, supported, and continuously improved based on customer feedback and field data.

"I'm honored by the opportunity and grateful for the confidence the company has placed in me," said Peterson. "Having grown with Vortex over the years, I've experienced firsthand the value of investing in people and creating opportunities for internal growth. I'm excited to work alongside our talented teams as we continue advancing our products and technologies, strengthening cross-functional collaboration, and delivering innovative solutions that help our customers extend the service life of critical infrastructure assets."

About Vortex Companies

Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, delivering advanced technologies and turnkey services for the rehabilitation, replacement, and protection of critical infrastructure assets. Operating across 50, locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in pipe, manhole and structure rehabilitation, the development and manufacture of CIPP liners, geopolymer and hybrid mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, grouts, UV curing technology, sewer robotics, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer partnership, Vortex serves municipal, industrial, and commercial markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

SOURCE Vortex Companies