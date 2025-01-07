Vote for Boston's Best New Architecture

Jan 07, 2025, 09:00 ET

Boston Society for Architecture Opens Voting for People's Choice Award

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) announces three finalists for the 2024 Harleston Parker Medal. Established in 1921 in memory of Boston architect J. Harleston Parker, this annual honor is decided by a jury of professionals – artists, designers, architects, public servants and planners - to recognize "the most beautiful piece of architecture, building, monument, or structure built in the metropolitan Boston area in the past 10 years." 

In addition to the juried award, each year the BSA seeks the general public's input by voting on the same selected finalists to anoint a People's Choice Award winner. The public's appreciation of beauty in architecture may vary from the jury decision and the People's Choice Award allows for broader recognition and awareness of design impacts within our local communities. In 2023, the People's Choice Award winner was the Center for Computing & Data Sciences at Boston University, designed by KPMB Architects and the juried Harleston Parker Medal winner was Berklee Tower, Berklee College of Music, designed by William Rawn Associates, Architects, Inc.

Vote here until January 31 for your favorite piece of new architecture in Boston.

The winner of the People's Choice Award—as well as the winner of the Harleston Parker Medal—will be revealed at the Annual BSA Awards Gala on the evening of March 5, and announced to the public on March 6.  The Gala celebrates people and projects that advance excellence in architecture and design in and around Boston. All proceeds from the evening benefit The BSA Foundation, which connects the profession to the community in an effort to improve the lives of Boston area residents through innovation in the built environment with an emphasis on sustainability and social equity.

Details on the finalists for the Harleston Parker Medal and People's Choice Award can be found here and below:

Adams Street Branch of the Boston Public Library (2021)
Firm/Designer: NADAAA
Client: City of Boston Public Facilities Department and the Boston Public Library

Harvard University District Energy Facility (2021)
Firm/Designer: Leers Weinzapfel Associates
Client: Harvard University

Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library Renovation (2020)
Firm/Designer: Utile, Inc.
Client: City of Boston Public Facilities Department and the Boston Public Library

The Boston Society for Architecture (BSA) is focused on improving the quality of life for Boston-area residents by championing innovation in the built environment, with particular emphasis on sustainability and social equity. We achieve this by connecting our diverse and passionate network of over 4,500 architects, firms and allied members through collaborative initiatives that create solutions towards a more equitable and sustainable future. We extend and deepen these efforts philanthropically through donations and hands-on work in our community. The BSA is one of the oldest and largest chapters of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). For more information about the BSA and the BSA Foundation, visit architects.org.

SOURCE Boston Society for Architecture

