Vote Like Your Life Depends On It

EGG HARBOR, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, social justice, climate change and more, it's safe to say 2020 has been a hell of a year. We know these issues are important to our entire Spencer's Nation of fans and associates. That's why we're teaming up with Rock the Vote and their powerful mission of building the political power of young people.

Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use pop culture, music, art and technology to engage young people in politics and build our collective power. Spencer's continues to dedicate itself to creating an experience that allows fans to celebrate who they are and what they stand for without judgment – together, it's a killer collab. Every Spencer's store features a Rock the Vote display and outfits associates with face masks and buttons to help spread the word and get people registered and ready for the 2020 election!

The collaboration encourages eligible voters not to wait and register as early as possible. The custom-created Rock the Vote election center for Spencer's fans and associates has everything needed to check their registration status and find out how to register in their state. Registrants can also find their local polling place, get election reminders and understand how COVID-19 affects voting in their area. Everyone can also help make sure their friends, family and colleagues are registered and ready by pledging to vote and tagging three others to do the same.

"At Spencer's, we're keeping our doors closed until 12 p.m. on Election Day so all associates can get out there and vote!," said Steven Silverstein, president and CEO, Spencer's. "We don't want anyone to have to choose between their job and their fundamental rights."

Spencer's and Rock the Vote are committed to making sure your voice gets heard.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For more than 70 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through T-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to more than 680+ retail locations in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit spencersonline.com to locate the nearest store.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology, education, and activism to increase civic participation among young people. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 12 million voter registrations and empowered its voters with information and resources to turn them out at more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote works to modernize the civic process and fights to protect young people's access to our democracy. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @rockthevote.

