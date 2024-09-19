VOTERS 50 PLUS HAVE THE POWER TO DECIDE ON November 5

AARP Data Shows Pennsylvanians 50+ Made Up the Majority of the Electorate in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Pennsylvania's general election just 47 days away, data from AARP shows that voters age 50 plus decide elections, and they want politicians to address the issues that matter most to them and their families.

In Pennsylvania, a powerful 54 percent of the electorate in 2020 was age 50 plus, adding up to 3.9 million of voters.

"We know that voters 50 plus are the majority of voters in every election, and they are stretched to the limit," said Bill Johnston-Walsh of AARP, which serves more than 1.8 million members age 50 and older in Pennsylvania. "When we ask members, they tell us they want to elect candidates who will address their day-to-day challenges, like caring for their loved ones and protecting their hard-earned Social Security."

According to Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP PA State Director, that's why AARP is committed to giving voters in Pennsylvania and across the nation trusted, up-to-date information on when, where and how to vote in the 2024 elections. "We want to make sure that everyone can make their voices heard on the issues that matter most to them."

AARP research shows more than 48 million Americans - one in five voters - are family caregivers who help with everything from buying groceries and managing medications to bathing and dressing. These hardworking family members often put their own finances and jobs at risk to care for a loved one, providing more than $600 billion in unpaid care each year and saving taxpayers billions by keeping loved ones at home and out of costly Medicaid-funded nursing homes. Pennsylvania's 1.49 million unpaid family caregivers contribute more than 1.39 billion hours of unpaid care each year, valued at approximately $22 billion.

"Candidates in all political parties have a big opportunity to win these important voters," said Johnston-Walsh. "Especially if they focus on issues of importance to family caregivers, which at some point will impact all families.

AARP research also reveals another issue of importance to AARP members age 50 plus this election year: the sustainability of Social Security. AARP PA's Johnston-Walsh said, "Current projections show that if members of the US House and Senate don't act in the next 10 years to protect and save this program, which is vital to American workers of all ages, Social Security payments could be cut by 20%, an average of $4,000 a year which is a consequential amount to many retirees who have contributed for decades.

"AARP members have long been the deciders in elections," he added. "Candidates, regardless of party, would be wise to discuss and offer solutions to the issues that matter most to voters age 50 plus and their families."

For more information on AARP's voter education efforts in Pennsylvania, visit aarp.org/pavotes

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org , www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

CONTACT: TJ Thiessen | [email protected] | 717-381-7420

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania