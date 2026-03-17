ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com announced today that CEO Michael Gargiulo is amplifying the growing importance of premium domain brokers for founders, investors, and brand leaders who need the right domain to compete online. The announcement spotlights VPN.com's latest cloudthought leadership on domain acquisition and introduces the company's updated site structure built to help buyers move faster, reduce risk, and get expert support from first inquiry to close.

"A domain name isn't just a URL, it's digital real estate," said Gargiulo. "The right name can protect your brand, cut customer confusion, and help your company look credible on day one. What's more, premium deals aren't like registering a new domain. These are negotiated assets, and buyers deserve a process that's clear, secure, and led by specialists."

As part of this awareness push, VPN.com is directing business owners to its new hub at vpn.com/domain-broker, which answers common questions about pricing, outreach, negotiation strategy, and safe transfers.

For teams that are ready to act, the company is also highlighting vpn.com/domain-broker/get-started, a streamlined entry point that collects deal details and matches buyers with the right brokerage path.

Why Premium Domain Brokers Matter

Gargiulo notes that many buyers underestimate the nuance of premium domain acquisition. An experienced domain broker helps clients avoid common pitfalls like overpaying, chasing the wrong name, or getting stuck with an unsafe transaction flow. Buyers also benefit from market context and negotiation discipline, especially when the seller is sophisticated or the domain is being held as a long-term asset.

"A premium domain advisor doesn't just 'make an intro,'" Gargiulo added . "They're there to protect the buyer, validate the market, build leverage, and keep the deal clean. Alternatively, a rushed purchase with the wrong structure can turn into an expensive lesson."

VPN.com's brokerage team works with entrepreneurs and enterprises seeking category-defining domains, including exact-match assets and high-value brand names. The company also supports sellers who want professional representation and pricing guidance.

Recent Publications and Ongoing Education

This PR is part of a broader effort to feature VPN.com's recent publications on similar topics and to help buyers make smart domain decisions. VPN.com will continue publishing practical guidance around domain valuation, negotiation tactics, buyer protection, and what to expect during escrow and transfers, with updated internal pathways that make it easier to find related resources and services.

To view premium domains and explore brokerage support, visit: https://vpn.com/domains

To submit a buy request, visit: https://www.vpn.com/domains/request

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About VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and as an end-user of a premium domain, VPN.com prides itself on the $1 million domain name it operates with, showing other visionaries what is possible.

Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN.com is your domain broker today at: vpn.com/domains.

In addition to domains, VPN.com uses its own multi-million dollar premium three-letter domain to become the worldwide leader in cyber and internet research. Through transparent research, extensive testing, and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com is a leading brand in cyber and brand security.

Media & Interview Inquiries:

Michael Gargiulo

855-VPN-FAST

[email protected]

SOURCE VPN.com