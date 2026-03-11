ATLANTA and WASHINGTON and LONDON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo is urging global internet stakeholders to treat online infrastructure as a diplomatic tool for peace, not a shield for governments that abuse citizens, enforce censorship of the open web, or state sponsor violence on citizens. His stance is clear: Dictators who harm their people shouldn't keep unrestricted access to their country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs) or broad root-zone privileges while escalating conflict and silencing human rights.

"In 2026, the theme should be simple: STOP H.A.T.E through diplomacy and global internet access," said Gargiulo. "We already enforce restrictions for trademarks, copyrights, and domain name abuse. If state sponsors of terror keep open access to their ccTLD and critical internet infrastructure with no real consequences, the incentives are backwards."

Gargiulo also says that if heads of state choose to weaponize the internet or AI against citizens, consequences should be swift, structured, and transparent. "A panel can interpret cases one by one if needed," he adds. "Staying silent while situations escalate into war, when peaceful pressure could've encouraged diplomacy, is a huge miss for humanity and regulators."

A Consistent Record of Speaking Up

VPN.com has repeatedly raised alarms on censorship, coercion, and misuse of digital systems. In 2019, the company warned that internet governance can't ignore regimes that exploit naming systems for control, calling for action: " VPN.com Warns President Trump, ICANN to Terminate All Iranian Domain Names ." In early 2026, Gargiulo again pressed for accountability and clearer standards when the VPN.com CEO Urged ICANN to Review ccTLD Policy After Censorship .

That same throughline shows up in VPN.com's support for open dialogue during censorship disputes, including joining Elon Musk in defending free speech amid Brazil's censorship of X .

The company also took a values-driven stance on cultural recognition and language in a request that Apple recognize "Yeshua" spelling in the Apple dictionary , and highlighted civic engagement with VPN.com honoring TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk .

A Practical Path Forward

Gargiulo's proposal centers on "Internet Diplomacy," a rules-based approach designed to reduce conflict without violence or retribution:

Establish a neutral review panel to evaluate ccTLD and root-zone complaints tied to human rights abuses, state-sponsored terror, state sponsored cyber aggression, and citizen censorship.

Create a graduated consequence framework, starting with warnings and oversight, then temporary restrictions when clear thresholds are met.

Require transparent reporting so the public can see what decisions are made and why.

VPN.com also notes that online identity systems can support free enterprise or enable coercion. For organizations building legitimate global brands, VPN.com helps buyers and sellers navigate premium digital assets through VPN Domain Brokers , including current buy requests .

Readers can learn more about Gargiulo at VPN.com's CEO page .

For Media & Interview Inquiries: Michael Gargiulo, [email protected], 855-VPN-FAST

SOURCE VPN.com