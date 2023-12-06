VPN.com Expands Hosting Partnership with Liquid Web, a Leading European Hosting Provider

ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com partner Liquid Web is expanding their partnership for Enterprise Hosting . This comes after the company announced their partnership earlier in 2023 to bring awareness to the limited number of top-tier enterprise and bare metal hosting providers in the broad European market.

Liquid Web

With the recent expansion of Liquid Web's Amsterdam Data Center, VPN.com released a variety of contents supporting the partnership, along with that of a number of other tier-1 hosting providers. Liquid Web now has capacity of over 24,000 servers in Amsterdam alone which are all:

PCI-DSS Compliant

ISAE 3402 Compliant

ISO9001 Certified

ISO14001 Certified

ISO27001 Certified

AMS-IX Compliant

Liquid Web CEO Jim Geiger has kept global customers at the center of strategy and culture and that focus has led the company to expand offerings in the European market. Since taking over leadership in 2015, Jim has led Liquid Web to be the World's Most Loved Hosting Provider.

"We have been in the cybersecurity and internet service industry for a long time. We have seen hosting providers come and go and a select few have stood the test of time with a focus on premium offerings and service. This is what separates Liquid Web and our partners from the rest of the market and world. They go above and beyond the needs of today to ensure lightning-fast speeds and military grade security for clients. Whether a client's needs expanded bare metal server capacity or they need to spin up a developer Virtual Private Server, Liquid Web and Jim's leadership continues to impress us at each and every turn," said Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

Liquid Web joins a league of elite hosting providers that VPN.com has partnered with across the globe including Performive, OVH, UltaHost, and WP Engine. Collectively these VPN.com partners represent over $1 billion in global hosting business while having a keen focus on offering the fastest, most secure hosting environments from small business to large enterprise accounts.

To learn more about Liquid Web's Expanded European and Amsterdam Operations please visit: https://www.liquidweb.com/about-us/data-centers/eu-central/

To learn more about Jim Geiger, CEO of Liquid Web please visit: https://www.liquidweb.com/blog/liquid-web-celebrating-25-years-of-helping-businesses-grow/

VPN.com is a worldwide leader in cybersecurity research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 cyber providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of service providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 250 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2030.

Liquid Web is Building on 25 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web (Managed Hosting), Nexcess (Digital Commerce Cloud), and StellarWP (WordPress Software and Tools) have more than 500,000+ sites under management, over 100,000 software subscribers, and 2 million+ free version software users. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years. Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands .

