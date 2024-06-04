VPS, a subsidiary of V2X, Recognized as a Top Custom Content Development Company by Training Industry for 2024

MCLEAN, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X Inc. (NYSE: VVX), and its VPS subsidiary business, a leading company specializing in corporate learning and development, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 list for Custom Content Development. This prestigious recognition by Training Industry, the foremost research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, highlights VPS's commitment to delivering exceptional training services and innovative solutions.

The Training Industry report identifies the best and most innovative providers in key sectors of the corporate training marketplace. Companies are evaluated based on criteria including the breadth and quality of content developed and services offered, industry visibility, innovation, impact, client representation, and business performance and growth.

Key Highlights:

Consistent Excellence: VPS, along with its legacy companies, has been honored every year since the award's inception in 2011. This 14-year streak underscores VPS's unwavering dedication to creating valuable content for its clients.

VPS, along with its legacy companies, has been honored every year since the award's inception in 2011. This 14-year streak underscores VPS's unwavering dedication to creating valuable content for its clients. Innovative Solutions: VPS has continuously evolved to incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as Interactive Media, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence into its training solutions. Additionally, VPS has adeptly adapted to the profound shift towards distance learning prompted by the pandemic.

VPS has continuously evolved to incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as Interactive Media, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Artificial Intelligence into its training solutions. Additionally, VPS has adeptly adapted to the profound shift towards distance learning prompted by the pandemic. Client-Centric Approach: Despite a competitive landscape that has expanded by over 500% since the award's inception, VPS remains committed to a systems approach to learning, always placing the client at the center of its solutions.

VPS's recognition by Training Industry not only highlights its consistent excellence but also its ability to stay at the forefront of content development and deployment innovations. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of VPS's team, who collaborate with clients daily to bring effective learning solutions to fruition," said Ken Shreves Senior Vice President of Global Mission Solutions at V2X.

"Being recognized by Training Industry for over a decade is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation," said Russell O'Brien, Executive Director at VPS. "This honor validates our continuous efforts to deliver practical and impactful training solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. We are grateful to our talented team and loyal clients for making this achievement possible."

For more information about VPS and its award-winning custom content development services, please visit www.vpslearning.com.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 16,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

SOURCE V2X, Inc.