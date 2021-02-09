VR FleetCare Goes for Growth with Infor and Midport

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Finnish rail maintenance leader VR FleetCare will standardise on Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise as the technology platform for the digital transformation of operations throughout the Nordic and Baltic countries. Spanning all business processes, the solution will be rolled out to approximately 1,000 users and replaces a legacy system that can no longer support VR FleetCare's plans for aggressive growth.

Implemented by local Infor partner and rail maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry specialist Midport Scandinavia, Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise will enable VR FleetCare to adapt to the regulatory changes in the Finnish passenger rail transport industry and enable the sale and delivery of services to multiple rail operators.

Following a thorough review of the market, a cloud-based deployment of Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise was chosen based on the functionality offered by the applications. Strong, industry-specific references also featured heavily in the decisions made by VR FleetCare. These demonstrated not only rapid deployment of the software but also that VR FleetCare will always be on the latest release of the software without expensive and time-consuming upgrade projects. The ability of the Infor OS cloud platform to connect with third-party ERP and group financial software was an additional, vital factor.

"The opening of passenger rail transport to competition in Finland has dramatically increased the requirements from our customers, especially the demands around how maintenance operations are packaged to maximize runtime of railway fleets and execute and report on activities at the individual component level," said Jukka Rantanen, VR FleetCare programme director. "Combined with our need for scalability, as we expect substantially increased traffic volumes, we have developed a 'modern operating model,' shortened as 'MoTo' in Finnish. This demands a multi-tenant, cloud-based and easy-to-integrate ERP solution with deep maintenance functionality. This is what we have found in Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise and Midport. We have already seen the benefits of being able to plan within Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise for different scenarios such as the impact of COVID or changes in production."

"In many ways, VR FleetCare has found itself in the midst of a perfect storm," said Johan Made, Infor general manager for the Nordics. "The huge opportunity that has arisen from regulatory change has demanded a full digital transformation of the business, against a backdrop of the pandemic and customer demands that have never existed before. The ability of cloud-based ERP to respond to these demands and enable the delivery of new services will form a cornerstone of the VR FleetCare business in the future."

"For businesses throughout the Nordic and Baltic countries, it is no longer a case of if but when they must embrace digital transformation," said Jouko Hoikkala, Midport sales director. "Technology such as cloud-based ERP systems are, of course, an important cornerstone in these projects, but equally important is the need to develop processes and methods that will fulfil current business requirements as well as enable a solid platform for future development."

